LINCOLN — Skutt Catholic has defeated Crete 57-55 in the Class B boys state basketball tournament semifinals.

It was a nail-biter down to the end, with Crete missing a game-tying shot at the buzzer. Skutt was led by J.J. Ferrin's six threes and 22 total points.

The SkyHawks are now 24-3 on the state title game, where they await the winner of Platteview and York. Crete finishes its season at 19-7.

