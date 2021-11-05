Class B: Omaha Skutt holds off undefeated Plattsmouth to advance to semifinals

PLATTSMOUTH — Omaha Skutt broke open a tight game against undefeated Plattsmouth with an 82-yard drive late in the fourth quarter, securing a spot in the Class B semifinals. Caden Becker’s 1-yard score culminated an impressive high-stakes drive with 2:25 left, putting Skutt ahead 20-10.
The Blue Devils had their chances, but Skutt’s defense held twice inside the 25-yard line in the fourth quarter, once forcing a field goal, once intercepting a fourth-down pass.
