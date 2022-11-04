 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
VOLLEYBALL

Class B: Omaha Skutt holds off upset bid, clinches spot in title match

Omaha Skutt outlasted Norris in the fourth set as they fought off four set points and earned a 22-25, 25-20, 25-21, 33-31 win Friday night at Pinnacle Bank Arnea.

The Skyhawks finally converted on their fourth match point to earn a trip to the championship match on Saturday. Skutt will be going for its eighth straight state championship against Elkhorn North Saturday.

