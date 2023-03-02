LINCOLN — They played four quarters but this game was over after one.
Omaha Skutt led by 21 after the opening period and went on to defeat Waverly 73-41 on Thursday night in a Class B first-round game of the girls state basketball tournament.
The victory boosts the 27-1 SkyHawks into a 3:15 p.m. semifinal Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Skutt is seeking its first state title in its ninth trip to state.
Skutt led 24-3 after the first quarter with the help of a full-court press that forced 10 turnovers. Molly Ladwig scored eight of her game-high 25 points as the SkyHawks opened an insurmountable lead.
"It was a great first quarter," coach Kip Colony said. "We try to get off to a good start against anybody and those first four minutes are really critical."
Waverly scored 18 in the second quarter to trim the deficit to 15 at halftime but the SkyHawks outscored the Vikings 37-20 in the second half.
"Our second quarter wasn't the best," Colony said. "We talked about that at halftime, establishing our pace again in the third quarter."
The coach added that his squad's defense, especially the press, took its toll.
"I think teams have a hard time trying to mimic our speed and aggressiveness," he said. "That makes it tough to practice against it."
Ladwig, a sophomore guard in her first season with the SkyHawks after playing last year at Blair, agreed.
"Our press wears down every team," she said. "We really played together and finished it off."
Ladwig added that it was another team effort by Skutt, which suffered its only loss at the Nike Tournament of Champions in Arizona.
"Every player is like a piece of the puzzle," she said. "It's incredible how this team works as one."
Addison Burt scored 13 for the SkyHawks while Paige Radenslaben paced the 17-8 Vikings with nine.
Waverly (17-8)............ 3 18 11 9 — 41 Omaha Skutt (27-1)... 24 12 20 15 — 73
W: Peyton Tritz 4, Alexis Adams 3, Berkley Lambrecht 6, Anastyn Harms 5, Mya Rourke 2, Anna Clarke 5, Parker Christiansen 7, Paige Radenslaben 9.
OS: Mia McMahon 4, Milayni Cain 3, Molly Ladwig 25, Peyton McCabe 8, Libby Shotkoski 3, Presley Douglas 3, Addison Burt 13, Julia Connealy 6, Kamryn Kasner 6, Alaina Michaelis 2.
