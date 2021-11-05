Class B: Omaha Skutt, Norris advance to final with comeback wins

Omaha Skutt 3, Waverly 2
LINCOLN — The streak lives on.
After dropping the first two sets and facing a 22-21 deficit in the third set, Omaha Skutt rallied to defeat Waverly 15-25, 21-25, 25-22, 25-19, 15-12 in the Class B semifinals Friday night at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
With the win, the Skyhawks will make their eighth straight title game appearance and try to win a seventh consecutive state championship.
“You tell your kids all the time to believe in themselves and play to win,” coach Renee Saunders said. “But for them to put it into action was pretty freaking cool.”
Skutt (23-5) will play Norris for the second straight year in the title match.
“I think Norris is out to get us, and I think my kids are out to make history,” Saunders said. “We both have a lot on the line.”
In the first set, the Vikings (24-12) pulled away with a 9-1 run that broke a 3-all tie. Bekka Allick notched two aces during that stretch. The Skyhawks got as close as four points but couldn't overcome the deficit.
The second set was tighter, as neither team led by more than three most of the set. Skutt closed to 21-20, but Waverly won four of the next five points to put it away.
Skutt jumped out to a 7-1 lead in the third set, but the Vikings regrouped and tied the set at 9. Waverly took its first lead of the set at 19-18. After trading the next six side outs, the Skyhawks remained alive by scoring the final four points of the set, the last two of which were Waverly hitting errors.
Junior opposite Ivy Leuck sparked the Skyhawks in the fourth set with six kills. Skutt last trailed at 3-2 in the set, but Waverly stayed close and tied it at 11. The Skyhawks kept the pressure on and won three of the final four rallies.
In the fifth set, Waverly staked an early 3-1 lead before Skutt tied it up at 5. Again, the Vikings pulled out in front for an 11-8 advantage, but the Skyhawks scored six points in a row to take control. Waverly fended off one match point before Skutt completed its comeback.
Leuck led four Skutt players in double-digit kills with 18. Morgan Burke added 13, while Ava Heyne and Grace Kremer each tallied 10 kills. Abigail Schomers finished with 60 assists.
Nebraska recruit Bekka Allick recorded 37 kills to lead Waverly.
Omaha Skutt (23-5);15;21;25;25;15
Waverly (24-12);25;25;22;19;12
OS (kills-aces-blocks): Ivy Leuck 18-1-0, Morgan Burke 13-1-0, Nicole Ott 10-1-2, Grace Kremer 10-0-1, Ava Heyne 8-0-1, Abigail Schomers 4-1-2, Anna Weberg 1-0-0, Hannah Beran 0-2-0. Totals: 64-6-6.
W: Bekka Allick 37-1-1, Kara Kassebaum 12-1-5, Jaelyn Dicke 6-0-0, Eden Moore 5-0-1, Hannah Allick 2-0-1, Ellie Rine 0-1-0. Totals: 62-3-8.
Set assists: OS 60 (Schomers 60), W 45 (Hannah Allick 44, Joslyn Rice 1).
Norris 3, Elkhorn North 2
Down 2-1 to Elkhorn North and facing the end of their prep careers, the Norris seniors kicked their coach out of the huddle.
Maisie Boesiger, Ella Waters and Sydney Jelinek did most of the talking between sets and helped spark a comeback that resulted in a 25-15, 21-25, 18-25, 25-16, 15-12 win in the Class B semifinal Friday evening at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Boesiger, who finished with 55 assists and 21 digs, said the Titans were timid and needed to play with more urgency. In the huddle, she reminded her teammates of their word for the week — hungry.
“I just asked them, ‘Are you hungry?’” Boesiger said. “We have to go. We have to want it. It comes from us. We have to want it more than them.”
Norris coach Christina Boesiger said she focused on turning in the lineup after the third set, but she was confident in her team’s ability to rally.
“Maisie grabbed me and she's like, ‘Mom I got this,’” she said. “She's just a really good leader and just the heart and soul of our team. She looked at me and I could tell in her eyes. There was not a look of panic or fear or anything. It was a confident look that we got this.”
Despite Elkhorn North jumping out to a 7-3 lead in the fourth set, Norris stormed back with a 14-1 run. Anna Jilineck served six in a row with an ace and Alivia Hausmann added two aces during an 8-0 run.
Waters helped power the comeback for Norris on offense. The senior outside hitter recorded nine of her match-high 29 kills in the fourth set. Gracie Kircher added five kills in the fifth set and 17 for the match.
Norris advances to the state championship match for the second straight year and will face the winner of Friday night's match between Omaha Skutt and Waverly.
“I think our team is really working well together,” Waters said. “They want it, so I can't wait to see what happens tomorrow.”
Elkhorn North was led by 21 kills and nine blocks from junior opposite Gracey Heaney while freshman outside hitter Shay Heaney added 19 kills.
Norris (35-2).................25 21 18 25 15
Elkhorn North (22-12).....15 25 25 16 12
Norris (kills-aces-blocks): Ella Waters 29-0-2, Gracie Kircher 17-0-2, Sydney Jelinek 7-0-3, Anistyn Rice 4-0-5, Maisie Boesiger 3-1-0, Sydney Guthard 0-3-0, Alivia Hausmann 0-2-0, Grayson Piening 0-1-0, Anna Jelinek 0-1-0. Totals: 60-8-14.
EN: Grace Heaney 21-0-9, Shannon Heaney 19-3-1, Hannah Nadgwick 6-0-1, Kailey Hrbek 5-0-5, Ava Spies 4-1-6, Reese Booth 2-0-4. Totals: 57-4-26.
Set assists: N 58 (Boesiger 55, Hausmann 2, Piening 1), EN 51 (Booth 43, Haylee Wolf 7, Spies 1).
