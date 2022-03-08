Class B: Omaha Skutt races to 25-point halftime lead in win over Blair

A practically pristine first half provided Omaha Skutt with plenty of cover to withstand a subpar second half defensive performance in the SkyHawks’ 68-50 first round victory at the Class B state girls basketball tournament.

Whether it was Jesse Trout’s 10 first quarter points the 17 Peyton McCabe scored in the first half, everything was falling for the 25-1 SkyHawks as they led by at least 22 points for the final five minutes of the first half at the Devaney Center.

But almost as fast as Skutt built that lead it began to crumble in the third quarter as Blair battled back to get as close as 14 points before heading into the fourth quarter.

The Jekyll-and-Hyde defensive performance left Skutt coach Kip Colony concerned enough that plenty of work will be put in before the SkyHawks face the winner of the Beatrice-Hastings Adams Central first round game Thursday at 3:15 p.m. at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

“That’s as good a half as you can play at state,” Colony said. “Our defense was solid, but then in the second half it wasn’t. I’m a little bit disappointed, but we understood time-score at the end and those free throws were huge for us.”

It didn’t take long for the Skutt offense to find its rhythm. Through the first four minutes the teams traded baskets before Blair briefly took the lead at 8-6 on a short jumper from the left baseline by freshman Molly Ladwig, who led all scorers with 26 points.

Less than two minutes later the SkyHawks had flipped the script with an 11-0 run that put them ahead 17-8. A 7-2 sprint to end the quarter gave Skutt a 24-10 lead heading into the second quarter.

Blair opened the quarter with a 3-pointer from the left key by Ladwig before Skutt ran off 13 unanswered points over a five-minute stretch for a 37-13 lead. The SkyHawks eventually went into halftime with a 44-19 lead.

Those who thought the Bears would go into hibernation in the second half were quickly proven wrong. Blair shooters continued to attack the basket, deftly mixing layups, free throws and a pair of 3-pointers to trim Skutt’s largest lead of 26 points nearly in half.

Blair center Margaret Valasek scored six of her 12 points in the third quarter while Ladwig added five as the 18-7 Bears got within 50-36 before Trout knocked down her fifth 3-pointer of the game to send Skutt into the fourth quarter up 53-36.

Trout kicked off the fourth quarter with her final 3-pointer of the game that pushed her total to 19 points and put the SkyHawks back up by 20 points. But the Bears kept clawing away and eventually reduced their deficit to 11 points at 56-45 with 4:26 remaining.

That’s when McCabe stepped in and began orchestrating a more deliberate offensive approach that took valuable time off the game clock. In the final two minutes Skutt made all 10 of its free throws to prevent Blair from getting closer.

“She sees things so well,” Colony said. “She can see all of the pieces coming together and she puts them together. It makes my job so much easier because she just directs traffic.”

Whether the SkyHawks play Adams Central or Beatrice Thursday, Colony is just glad it’s a team they’ve not already played two or three times during the regular season.

“I actually like that,” Colony said. “We play Elkhorn North, Bennington, Elkhorn way too many times throughout the year. It will be nice to see somebody different.”

Blair (18-7)…10 9 17 14 – 50

Omaha Skutt (25-1)…24 20 9 15 – 68

At Devaney Center

B-Margaret Valasek 12, Samantha Murray 2, Molly Ladwig 27, Mya Larson 2, Makayla Baughman 3, Addison Sullivan 4.

OS-Jesse Trout 19, Peyton McCabe 23, Presley Douglas 3, Addison Burt 11, Victoria VanDyke 8, Julia Connealy 2, Libby Shotkoski 2.

