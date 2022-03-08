Class B: Omaha Skutt races to 25-point halftime lead in win over Blair

A practically pristine first half provided Omaha Skutt with plenty of cover to withstand a subpar second half defensive performance in the SkyHawks’ 68-50 first round victory at the Class B state girls basketball tournament.
Whether it was Jesse Trout’s 10 first quarter points the 17 Peyton McCabe scored in the first half, everything was falling for the 25-1 SkyHawks as they led by at least 22 points for the final five minutes of the first half at the Devaney Center.
But almost as fast as Skutt built that lead it began to crumble in the third quarter as Blair battled back to get as close as 14 points before heading into the fourth quarter.
The Jekyll-and-Hyde defensive performance left Skutt coach Kip Colony concerned enough that plenty of work will be put in before the SkyHawks face the winner of the Beatrice-Hastings Adams Central first round game Thursday at 3:15 p.m. at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
“That’s as good a half as you can play at state,” Colony said. “Our defense was solid, but then in the second half it wasn’t. I’m a little bit disappointed, but we understood time-score at the end and those free throws were huge for us.”
It didn’t take long for the Skutt offense to find its rhythm. Through the first four minutes the teams traded baskets before Blair briefly took the lead at 8-6 on a short jumper from the left baseline by freshman Molly Ladwig, who led all scorers with 26 points.
Less than two minutes later the SkyHawks had flipped the script with an 11-0 run that put them ahead 17-8. A 7-2 sprint to end the quarter gave Skutt a 24-10 lead heading into the second quarter.
Blair opened the quarter with a 3-pointer from the left key by Ladwig before Skutt ran off 13 unanswered points over a five-minute stretch for a 37-13 lead. The SkyHawks eventually went into halftime with a 44-19 lead.
Those who thought the Bears would go into hibernation in the second half were quickly proven wrong. Blair shooters continued to attack the basket, deftly mixing layups, free throws and a pair of 3-pointers to trim Skutt’s largest lead of 26 points nearly in half.
Blair center Margaret Valasek scored six of her 12 points in the third quarter while Ladwig added five as the 18-7 Bears got within 50-36 before Trout knocked down her fifth 3-pointer of the game to send Skutt into the fourth quarter up 53-36.
Trout kicked off the fourth quarter with her final 3-pointer of the game that pushed her total to 19 points and put the SkyHawks back up by 20 points. But the Bears kept clawing away and eventually reduced their deficit to 11 points at 56-45 with 4:26 remaining.
That’s when McCabe stepped in and began orchestrating a more deliberate offensive approach that took valuable time off the game clock. In the final two minutes Skutt made all 10 of its free throws to prevent Blair from getting closer.
“She sees things so well,” Colony said. “She can see all of the pieces coming together and she puts them together. It makes my job so much easier because she just directs traffic.”
Whether the SkyHawks play Adams Central or Beatrice Thursday, Colony is just glad it’s a team they’ve not already played two or three times during the regular season.
“I actually like that,” Colony said. “We play Elkhorn North, Bennington, Elkhorn way too many times throughout the year. It will be nice to see somebody different.”
Blair (18-7)…10 9 17 14 – 50 Omaha Skutt (25-1)…24 20 9 15 – 68
B-Margaret Valasek 12, Samantha Murray 2, Molly Ladwig 27, Mya Larson 2, Makayla Baughman 3, Addison Sullivan 4.
OS-Jesse Trout 19, Peyton McCabe 23, Presley Douglas 3, Addison Burt 11, Victoria VanDyke 8, Julia Connealy 2, Libby Shotkoski 2.
Photos: 2022 Nebraska state basketball tournaments, Tuesday
Bellevue West cheerleaders sing goodbye as Bellevue West defeats Lincoln Pius X during a Class A state basketball tournament game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Tuesday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Josiah Dotzler has the ball stripped by Lincoln Pius X's Brady Christiansen (23) during a Class A state basketball tournament game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Tuesday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Pius X's Jared Bohrer attempts a shot against Bellevue West's Josiah Dotzler during a Class A state basketball tournament game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Tuesday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's WIlliam Kyle dunks the ball against Lincoln Pius X during a Class A state basketball tournament game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Tuesday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Jaden Jackson (12) and Jacob Ajang (1) cheer for teammates during a timeout against Lincoln Pius X during a Class A state basketball tournament game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Tuesday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Josiah Dotzler knocks the ball from the hands of Lincoln Pius X's Brady Christiansen during a Class A state basketball tournament game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Tuesday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Josiah Dotzler attempts a shot against Lincoln Pius X's Samuel Hastreiter (30) and Jackson Hastreiter (32) during a Class A state basketball tournament game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Tuesday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Pius X's Jackson Hastreiter and Bellevue West's Evan Inselman dive for a loose ball during a Class A state basketball tournament game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Tuesday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Pius X's Jackson Hastreiter attempts a shot against Bellevue West's William Kyle during a Class A state basketball tournament game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Tuesday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna's Head Coach Brad Feeken yells to his players during their first round game against Omaha Central at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna's Landon Pokorski (top) hits Omaha Central's Awit Mamer while trying to intercept a pass during their first round game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna's Landon Pokorski waits to pass the ball in during their first round game against Omaha Central at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Central's Jayden Dawson (left) tries to shoot the ball past Gretna's Jeffrey Rozelle during their first round game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Central's Jayden Dawson (left) and Gretna's Jeffrey Rozelle battle for the ball during their first round game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Central's Head Coach Eric Behrens reacts to a call during overtime of their first round game against Gretna at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Central's Head Coach Eric Behrens speaks to his players during their first round game against Gretna at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Central players react at the end of the first overtime during their first round game against Gretna at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn South's Alec Noonan (left) tries to get past Millard North's Jasen Green during their first round game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Tuesday afternoon.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard North's Jasen Green (left) battles Elkhorn South's Alec Noonan for a loose ball during their first round game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Tuesday afternoon.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna's Grant Jansen (left) tries to get past Omaha Central's Raheem Briggs during their first round game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Central's Jayden Dawson (right) grabs a rebound away from Gretna's Tyler Smolinski during their first round game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna's Landon Pokorski (left) tries to get past Omaha Central's Awit Mamer during their first round game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna players celebrate a 3-pointer during their first round game against Omaha Central at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Central's Keah Paljor (left) tries to get past Gretna's Alec Wilkins during their first round game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Central's J'Dyn Bullion (left) battles Gretna's Brayden Chaney for a loose ball during their first round game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna's Landon Pokorski celebrates and Omaha Central's Jayden Dawson reacts after Gretna defeated Omaha Central in double overtime in their first round game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Central's Jayden Dawson reacts after Gretna defeated Omaha Central in double overtime in their first round game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna's Landon Pokorski (left) and Brayden Chaney celebrate after Gretna defeated Omaha Central in double overtime in their first round game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna's Head Coach Brad Feeken celebrates after Gretna defeated Omaha Central in double overtime in their first round game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna's Grant Jensen (left) battles Omaha Central's Awit Mamer for a rebound during their first round game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Tuesday afternoon.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Central's Raheem Briggs (left) tries to block Gretna's Landon Pokorski during their first round game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Tuesday afternoon.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard North's David Harmon (5) hugs Elkhorn South's Caden Peterson after Millard North defeated Elkhorn South in their first round game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Tuesday afternoon.
EILEEN T. MESLAR
Millard North's David Harmon (left) tries to get past Elkhorn South's Cole Ballard during their first round game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Tuesday afternoon.
EILEEN T. MESLAR
Elkhorn South's Henry Burt (right) tries to stop Millard North's Jasen Green during their first round game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Tuesday afternoon.
EILEEN T. MESLAR
Elkhorn South's Henry Burt (left) battles Millard North's Jasen Green for a loose ball during their first round game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Tuesday afternoon.
EILEEN T. MESLAR
Millard North players celebrate after Nick Dolezal's dunk during their first round game against Elkhorn South at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Tuesday afternoon.
EILEEN T. MESLAR
Millard North's David Harmon celebrates in the 4th quarter during their first round game against Elkhorn South at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Tuesday afternoon.
EILEEN T. MESLAR
Elkhorn South's Evan Hill (left) and Jackson Moeller Swan (right) try to stop Millard North's David Harmon during their first round game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Tuesday afternoon.
EILEEN T. MESLAR
Elkhorn South's Caden Peterson (right) tries to stop Millard North's David Harmon during their first round game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Tuesday afternoon.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn South's Jackson Moeller Swan (left) and Evan Hill (right) try to stop Millard North's Jasen Green during their first round game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Tuesday afternoon.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Norris' Grayson Piening shoots over York's Lauryn Haggadone during a Class B state basketball game on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Norris' Sydney Jelinek sits on the bench with ice on her knee after getting injured against York during a Class B state basketball game on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Norris' Grace Kohler scores on a second-half fast break against York during a Class B state basketball game on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
From left: York's Kiersten Portwine, Norris' Sophia Talero, York's Chloe Koch and Norris' Delaney White collide while trying to snag a loose ball during a Class B state basketball game on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Norris' Sydney Jelinek, left, and Anistyn Rice collide while diving for a loose ball against York during a Class B state basketball game on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
York's Mattie Pohl dribbles the ball against Norris during a Class B state basketball game on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Norris' Sydney Jelinek, right, and Anistyn Rice collide while diving for a loose ball against York during a Class B state basketball game on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Norris' Sydney Jelinek, gets looked at by trainers after colliding with Anistyn Rice while diving for a loose ball against York during a Class B state basketball game on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Norris' Sage Burbach, left, and York's Mattie Pohl fight for a rebound during a Class B state basketball game on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
York's Chloe Koch tries to steal the ball from Norris' Delaney White York during a Class B state basketball game on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Norris' Sage Burbach blocks a shot by York's Mattie Pohl during a Class B state basketball game on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
York's Chloe Koch, back, and Norris' Mia Burke fight for a loose ball during a Class B state basketball game on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
York's Chloe Koch looks to pass against Norris during a Class B state basketball game on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Norris' Gracie Kircher blocks a shot by York's Mattie Pohl during a Class B state basketball game on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Norris' Gracie Kircher blocks a shot by York's Mattie Pohl during a Class B state basketball game on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
York's Mattie Pohl dribbles the ball against during a Class B state basketball game on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Waverly's Paige Radenslaben tries to slow down Elkhorn North's Grace Thompson during a Class B state basketball game on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Waverly's Anastyn Harms guards Elkhorn North's Sydney Stodden during a Class B state basketball game on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Waverly's Anastyn Harms dribbles the ball against Elkhorn North during a Class B state basketball game on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North's Reilly Palmer wears two different colored shows against Waverly during a Class B state basketball game on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North's Hannah Nadgwick, left, and Waverly's Anna Clarke scramble for a loose ball in the second half during a Class B state basketball game on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North's Reese Booth shoots a free throw against Waverly during a Class B state basketball game on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North's Britt Prince dribbles the ball downcourt in the second half against Waverly during a Class B state basketball game on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North's Britt Prince shoots between Waverly's Abigail Carter, left, and Alexis Adams, right during a Class B state basketball game on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North's Britt Prince shoots a second-half free throw against Waverly during a Class B state basketball game on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North's Sydney Stodden shoots over Waverly's Anastyn Harms during a Class B state basketball game on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North's Molly Bruggeman grabs a loose ball ahead of Waverly's Paige Radenslaben during a Class B state basketball game on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North's Britt Prince shoots in the first half against Waverly during a Class B state basketball game on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Waverly's Paige Radenslaben tries to dribble around Elkhorn North's Britt Prince during a Class B state basketball game on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Waverly's Anna Clarke, left and Elkhorn North's Reese Booth get tangled up while going for a rebound during a Class B state basketball game on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Waverly's Paige Radenslaben shoots the ball in the first half against Elkhorn North during a Class B state basketball game on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Waverly's Anastyn Harms shoots in front Elkhorn North's Sydney Stodden, center and Reese Booth, right, during a Class B state basketball game on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Waverly's Paige Radenslaben shoots the ball in front of Elkhorn North's Britt Prince during a Class B state basketball game on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Waverly's Parker Christiansen wears colorful shows while shooting a free throw against Elkhorn North during a Class B state basketball game on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
