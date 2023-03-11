LINCOLN — Omaha Skutt scored on three and-ones in a row Saturday to defeat Platteview 57-50 for the Class B state title.

JJ Ferrin had 21 points for Skutt, one more than Connor Millikan had for Platteview before fouling out with 2:55 left. Class B's all-time scoring leader and No. 2 in any class finished with 2,641 points.