LINCOLN — Omaha Skutt had the riptide warnings up in the first quarter.

On offense, the basket was as wide as an ocean for the SkyHawks. On defense, they made it dangerous for Sidney to be in the water trying bring the ball out of the backcourt.

Nine turnovers by the Lady Raiders. Eight consecutive makes by Skutt before a miss. A 26-3 start that led to a 63-36 win in the Class B semifinals Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

“Our press is definitely our bread and butter," Skutt junior Peyton McCabe said. “One of our assistant coaches calls us a barracuda defense, because we just kind of fly around, get tips, get steals, all the stuff, and that definitely makes a difference on the offensive end.”

She had 20 points and Molly Ladwig 14 for the Class B No. 1 SkyHawks (27-1), who are second in the all-class Top 10.

Now comes the rematch with Class B No. 2/Top 10 No. 3 Elkhorn North, the two-time champion that beat Skutt in last year’s final but lost to the SkyHawks in Skutt’s season opener.

“We have to play a complete 32-minute game against Elkhorn North," Skutt coach Kip Colony said.

It might have been a great start, and the second quarter was to his liking, but Colony was dissatisfied by the first four minutes of the second half.

“We gave up 12 in the first half and gave up what, 36, for the game," he said. “I know it’s great, but it’s not who we are. We have some work to do.”

Sidney (25-3) was in its first semifinal since 1984.

“It was unbelievable. I don't know what they shot in that first quarter," Sidney coach Tyler Shaw said. “It wasn't like we were playing terrible. Obviously we turned it over a little bit, but it took us a little bit to get comfortable against their pressure. They did a great job changing it up against us, but man, it didn't feel like they missed any shots.”

The Lady Raiders fended off, however, having the game go into running-clock mode as happened to York against Elkhorn North in the first semifinals. They started the third quarter with a 12-4 burst, cutting Skutt’s lead to 17 and forcing a timeout by Colony.

“We got them into a mindset of just enjoy this," Shaw said. “We're at the state tournament playing on day two, haven't done it forever. Just go out and have fun and just keep battling and we had some girls make some plays. And that was kind of nice to see.”

Sidney (25-3)...............3 10 13 10—36

Omaha Skutt (27-1)...26 11 9 17—63

S: Reese Riddle 9, Karsyn Leeling 8, Katie Ramsey 7, Kayla Westly 6, Lilee Wieser 2, Chloe Ahrens 1, Kierra Schrader 1.

OS: Peyton McCabe 20, Molly Ladwig 14, Addison Burt 9, Mia McMahon 6, Julia Connealy 4, Kamryn Kasner 4, Libby Shotkoski 3, Presley Douglas 3.​

Photos: Nebraska high school girls basketball state tournament, Friday

Photos: Nebraska high school girls basketball state tournament, Thursday