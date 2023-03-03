LINCOLN — Omaha Skutt had the riptide warnings up in the first quarter.
On offense, the basket was as wide as an ocean for the SkyHawks. On defense, they made it dangerous for Sidney to be in the water trying bring the ball out of the backcourt.
Nine turnovers by the Lady Raiders. Eight consecutive makes by Skutt before a miss. A 26-3 start that led to a 63-36 win in the Class B semifinals Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
“Our press is definitely our bread and butter," Skutt junior Peyton McCabe said. “One of our assistant coaches calls us a barracuda defense, because we just kind of fly around, get tips, get steals, all the stuff, and that definitely makes a difference on the offensive end.”
She had 20 points and Molly Ladwig 14 for the Class B No. 1 SkyHawks (27-1), who are second in the all-class Top 10.
Now comes the rematch with Class B No. 2/Top 10 No. 3 Elkhorn North, the two-time champion that beat Skutt in last year’s final but lost to the SkyHawks in Skutt’s season opener.
“We have to play a complete 32-minute game against Elkhorn North," Skutt coach Kip Colony said.
It might have been a great start, and the second quarter was to his liking, but Colony was dissatisfied by the first four minutes of the second half.
“We gave up 12 in the first half and gave up what, 36, for the game," he said. “I know it’s great, but it’s not who we are. We have some work to do.”
Sidney (25-3) was in its first semifinal since 1984.
“It was unbelievable. I don't know what they shot in that first quarter," Sidney coach Tyler Shaw said. “It wasn't like we were playing terrible. Obviously we turned it over a little bit, but it took us a little bit to get comfortable against their pressure. They did a great job changing it up against us, but man, it didn't feel like they missed any shots.”
The Lady Raiders fended off, however, having the game go into running-clock mode as happened to York against Elkhorn North in the first semifinals. They started the third quarter with a 12-4 burst, cutting Skutt’s lead to 17 and forcing a timeout by Colony.
“We got them into a mindset of just enjoy this," Shaw said. “We're at the state tournament playing on day two, haven't done it forever. Just go out and have fun and just keep battling and we had some girls make some plays. And that was kind of nice to see.”
Sidney (25-3)...............3 10 13 10—36 Omaha Skutt (27-1)...26 11 9 17—63
S: Reese Riddle 9, Karsyn Leeling 8, Katie Ramsey 7, Kayla Westly 6, Lilee Wieser 2, Chloe Ahrens 1, Kierra Schrader 1.
OS: Peyton McCabe 20, Molly Ladwig 14, Addison Burt 9, Mia McMahon 6, Julia Connealy 4, Kamryn Kasner 4, Libby Shotkoski 3, Presley Douglas 3.
Molly Ladwig scored 25 points in Skutt's opening-round win and spoke with the World-Herald's Mike Patterson afterwards.
Photos: Nebraska high school girls basketball state tournament, Friday
Bridgeport's Alexis Hill passes the ball away from Adams Central's Lynsie Lancaster during the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
York's Kiersten Portwine, left, fouls Elkhorn North's Reese Booth during the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North's Mckenna Murphy intercepts a York pass during the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
York's Lainey Portwine scores her team's first points against Elkhorn North during the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Adam Central's Kylie Lancaster passes the ball away from from left Bridgeport's Alexis Hill, Brooklyn Mohrman and Ruthie Loomis-Goltl during the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Brideport's Ruthie Loomis-Goltl, left, and Olivia Loomis-Goltl fight Adam Central's Gracie Weichman for a loose ball during the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Bridgeport's Ella Schluterbusch dribbles down the court against Adams Central during the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Brideport's Brooklyn Mohrman looks to pass away from Adam Central's Gracie Weichman during the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Adam Central's Lauryn Scott chases after a loose ball against Bridgeport during the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Adams Central's Kylie Lancaster, Lauryn Scott, Megyn Scott and Gracie Weichman celebrate their overtime win over Bridgeport during the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Brideport's Dave Kuhlen watches his team take on Adams Central's during the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Adams Central Head Coach Evan Smith watches his team take on Bridgeport during the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North's Britt Prince shoots a first-half three-point basket against York during the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North's Reese Booth goes up for a shot as York's Rylyn Cast defends during the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North's Halle Pribnow reaches for a pass against York during the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's Addison Burt falls on Sidney's Kayla Westby while they were both chasing a loose ball during the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's Molly Ladwig dribbles down the court against Sidney during the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt Shaeley Reichmuth, center, shoots as Sidney's Carli Black, left, and Chloe Ahrens, right, defends during the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's Addison Burt shoots in front of Sidney's Kierra Schrader during the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's Molly Ladwig looks to pass the ball in the second half against Sidney during the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Sidney's Payton Schrotberger fouls Omaha Skutt's Addison Burt during the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's Peyton McCabe dribbles past Sidney's Rheagan Stanley during the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's Shaeley Reichmuth looks to pass as Sidney's Rheagan Stanley defends during the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Photos: Nebraska high school girls basketball state tournament, Thursday
York's Lauryn Haggadone looks to pass around Scottsbluff's Anna Kelley during the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Norris's Kennedy Sullivan passes the ball during the first half against Elkhorn North during the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North's Grace Heaney, left, and Norris's Sage Burbach battle for the opening tipoff during the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North's Reagan Palmer shoots in front of Norris's Ashley Gruber during the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North's Sydney Stodden, left, guards Norris's Grace Heaney during the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Norris's Kennedy Sullivan sports colorful shows against Elkhorn North during the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North's Grace Thompson shoots in front of Norris's Sage Burbach during the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North's Sydney Stodden scores two-points against Norris during the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North's Britt Prince dribbles the ball towards Norris's Kennedy Sullivan during the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North's Britt Prince dribbles the ball against Norris during the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
York's Kynli Combs guards Scottsbluff's Paige Horne as she takes a shot in the first half during the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
York's Rylyn Cast guards Scottsbluff's Paige Horne during the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Scottsbluff's Paige Horne tries to keep the ball inbounds during the first half against York during the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Scottsbluff's Anna Kelley passes the ball against York during the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
York's Lauryn Haggadone looks to pass around Scottsbluff's Grayson Piening during the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
York's Chloe Koch goes up to shoot between Scottsbluff's Tierra West, lef,t and Shae Willats, right, during the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
York'S Chloe Koch dribbles in the second half against Scottsbluff during the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
York's Josephine Loosvelt passes the ball in the second half against Scottsbluff during the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
York's Kiersten Portwine looks to pass the ball against Scottsbluff during the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
