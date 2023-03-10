LINCOLN — Trey Moseman and Alex Draper each made five 3s while combining for 40 points, and Connor Millikan poured in 31 points as No. 2 Platteview advanced to its first state final with an 80-54 win over No. 9 York in Friday's Class B semifinals.

Moseman had 23 points, Draper 17. Millikan got the Trojans going with 13 points in the first quarter.

Platteview (24-4) will meet No. 1 Omaha Skutt at 1 p.m. Saturday in the Class B final at PBA.

Photos: 2023 Nebraska boys basketball state tournament, Thursday