Class B playoffs: Elkhorn defeats Omaha Gross in first round

After seeing Omaha Gross give Bennington a scare last week, Elkhorn was not about to take the Cougars lightly Friday in the first round of the Class B state football playoffs.

The Antlers scored on their first five possessions of the first half and nearly scored a sixth when they stopped Gross on a fourth-and-one play with five seconds remaining before halftime en route to a 53-7 victory over the Cougars.

Antlers quarterback Grant Gutschow, who threw two first half touchdown passes and led Elkhorn’s first scoring drive of the third quarter, said it was important to get off to a fast start in the game played before an estimated 1,100 at Elkhorn Stadium.

“They almost upset Bennington last week, so we were scared of that,” Gutschow said. “We knew we needed to keep our heads up and use our size to our advantage.”

Elkhorn opened the game with a seven-play, 80-yard drive that ended with a 7-yard touchdown run around left end by Aiden Young. The point-after kick went wide left to keep the score a 6-0.

Young set up the Antlers’ second drive by intercepting a pass from Cougars quarterback Connor Capece and returning it 29 yards to the Gross 14. Two plays later Braylen Johnson got behind the right side of the Elkhorn line and scored on a 7-yard TD run.