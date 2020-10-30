Class B playoffs: Elkhorn defeats Omaha Gross in first round

After seeing Omaha Gross give Bennington a scare last week, Elkhorn was not about to take the Cougars lightly Friday in the first round of the Class B state football playoffs.
The Antlers scored on their first five possessions of the first half and nearly scored a sixth when they stopped Gross on a fourth-and-one play with five seconds remaining before halftime en route to a 53-7 victory over the Cougars.
Antlers quarterback Grant Gutschow, who threw two first half touchdown passes and led Elkhorn’s first scoring drive of the third quarter, said it was important to get off to a fast start in the game played before an estimated 1,100 at Elkhorn Stadium.
“They almost upset Bennington last week, so we were scared of that,” Gutschow said. “We knew we needed to keep our heads up and use our size to our advantage.”
Elkhorn opened the game with a seven-play, 80-yard drive that ended with a 7-yard touchdown run around left end by Aiden Young. The point-after kick went wide left to keep the score a 6-0.
Young set up the Antlers’ second drive by intercepting a pass from Cougars quarterback Connor Capece and returning it 29 yards to the Gross 14. Two plays later Braylen Johnson got behind the right side of the Elkhorn line and scored on a 7-yard TD run.
After a Gross punt and blocking in the back penalty by Elkhorn put the Antlers at their own 6-yard line, it took Elkhorn just four plays to go 94 yards for its third touchdown. Runs of 8 and 29 yards by Young, followed by a 17-yard run up the middle by Hayden Stec, set up a 40-yard touchdown run through the center of the Gross line by Johnson with 1:10 remaining in the first quarter.
The Antlers’ first play of the second quarter was one of the longest plays in the history of the Class B state playoffs. Gutschow sold a fake that sucked in the Gross defense, leaving wide receiver Drew Christo open along the east sideline.
Christo, a Nebraska baseball commit, took off toward the Gross end zone. The last Gross defender got a hand on one of Christo’s ankles, but he was able to regain his balance and complete to 90-yard TD pass that put Elkhorn ahead 26-0. The Class B state playoff record for longest TD pass is 97 yards.
Gutschow’s second TD toss went to Gannon Gragert on a pattern that QB’s and wide receivers endlessly practice on hot summer afternoons. Gragert headed for the right corner of the end zone and Gutschow put it in his hands with a yard to spare before running out of real estate.
“The kids are getting better and the execution is getting sharper every week,” Elkhorn coach Mark Wortman said. “We thought we could take advantage of our running game. Our offensive line did a great job tonight. Hopefully even at this stage of the season we can keep getting better every week.”
Elkhorn will play the winner of the Blair-Waverly game. If the Bears win, Elkhorn will travel north to play the Bears Nov. 6; a Waverly win and the Vikings make the trip to Elkhorn Stadium. — Steve Beideck
Omaha Gross (4-6)........0 0 0 7— 7
At Elkhorn (8-2)..........19 14 13 7—53
E-Aiden Young 7 run (kick failed)
E-Braylen Johnson 7 run (Cole Houck kick)
E-Johnson 40 run (run failed)
E-Drew Christo 90 pass from Grant Gutschow (Houck kick)
E-Gannon Gragert 26 pass from Gutschow (Houck kick)
E-Young 56 run (Houck kick)
E-Johnson 3 run (kick blocked)
E-Connor Hunt 18 run (Houck kick)
OG-Ethan Le recovers blocked punt in end zone (Andrew McNamara kick)
