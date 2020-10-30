Class B playoffs: Elkhorn scores on first 5 possessions to defeat Omaha Gross

After watching Omaha Gross give Bennington a scare last week, Elkhorn was not about to take the Cougars lightly Friday in the first round of the Class B playoffs.
The Antlers scored on their first five possessions, then stopped Gross on fourth-and-1 with five seconds remaining before halftime en route to a 53-7 victory in front of 1,100 at Elkhorn Stadium.
Grant Gutschow, who threw two first-half touchdowns and led Elkhorn’s first scoring drive of the third quarter, said it was important to get off to a fast start.
“They almost upset Bennington last week, so we were scared of that,” Gutschow said. “We knew we needed to keep our heads up and use our size to our advantage.”
Elkhorn opened the game with a seven-play, 80-yard drive that ended with Aiden Young’s 7-yard touchdown run. The point-after kick went wide left to keep the score 6-0.
Young set up the Antlers’ second drive by intercepting Connor Capece and returning it 29 yards to the Gross 14. Two plays later, Braylen Johnson scored on a 7-yard run.
After a Gross punt and blocking-in-the-back penalty by Elkhorn put the Antlers at their own 6, they needed just four plays to go 94 yards for their third touchdown. Runs of 8 and 29 yards by Young, followed by a 17-yard run by Hayden Stec, set up a 40-yard touchdown run by Johnson with 1:10 left in the first quarter.
The Antlers’ first play of the second quarter was one of the longest in Class B playoff history. Gutschow sold a fake that sucked in the defense, leaving wide receiver Drew Christo open along the sideline.
The last Gross defender got a hand on one of Christo’s ankles, but the Nebraska baseball commit was able to regain his balance for a 90-yard score and a 26-0 lead.
Gutschow’s second TD toss went to Gannon Gragert. Gragert headed for the right corner of the end zone and Gutschow put it in his hands with a yard to spare before running out of real estate.
“The kids are getting better and the execution is getting sharper every week,” Elkhorn coach Mark Wortman said. “We thought we could take advantage of our running game. Our offensive line did a great job tonight. Hopefully even at this stage of the season we can keep getting better every week.”
Next up for Elkhorn is a game against Waverly on Nov. 6 in Elkhorn Stadium. — Steve Beideck
Omaha Gross (4-6)........0 0 0 7— 7
At Elkhorn (8-2)..........19 14 13 7—53
E-Aiden Young 7 run (kick failed)
E-Braylen Johnson 7 run (Cole Houck kick)
E-Johnson 40 run (run failed)
E-Drew Christo 90 pass from Grant Gutschow (Houck kick)
E-Gannon Gragert 26 pass from Gutschow (Houck kick)
E-Young 56 run (Houck kick)
E-Johnson 3 run (kick blocked)
E-Connor Hunt 18 run (Houck kick)
OG-Ethan Le recovers blocked punt in end zone (Andrew McNamara kick)
Aurora 54, Scottsbluff 3
Ethan Shaw was 13 of 14 for 249 yards and four TDs and also ran 56 yards for a score. Aurora led 40-3 at halftime as the Huskies rolled up 338 yards of offense in the first half.
Hastings 47, Omaha Roncalli 21
Hastings QB Jarrett Synek threw five TD passes and ran for another. Synek hit Carson Shoemaker on a 33-yard score on the first half’s final play to make it 28-0. He hit Braden Kalvelage on an 80-yarder in the third quarter.
Norris 35, Beatrice 27
Norris held off an upset bid from the 4-6 Orangemen, who lost to the Titans 35-7 a month ago. Beatrice led 21-14 at halftime.
Waverly 42, Blair 8
Zane Schawang ran for 255 yards on 16 carries as the Vikings ran for more than 400 yards.
Others
Bennington 52, Seward 26
Grand Island Northwest 27, Omaha Skutt 20
Plattsmouth 13, McCook 9
