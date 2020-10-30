Class B playoffs: Elkhorn scores on first 5 possessions to defeat Omaha Gross

After watching Omaha Gross give Bennington a scare last week, Elkhorn was not about to take the Cougars lightly Friday in the first round of the Class B playoffs.

The Antlers scored on their first five possessions, then stopped Gross on fourth-and-1 with five seconds remaining before halftime en route to a 53-7 victory in front of 1,100 at Elkhorn Stadium.

Grant Gutschow, who threw two first-half touchdowns and led Elkhorn’s first scoring drive of the third quarter, said it was important to get off to a fast start.

“They almost upset Bennington last week, so we were scared of that,” Gutschow said. “We knew we needed to keep our heads up and use our size to our advantage.”

Elkhorn opened the game with a seven-play, 80-yard drive that ended with Aiden Young’s 7-yard touchdown run. The point-after kick went wide left to keep the score 6-0.

Young set up the Antlers’ second drive by intercepting Connor Capece and returning it 29 yards to the Gross 14. Two plays later, Braylen Johnson scored on a 7-yard run.