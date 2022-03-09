Class B: Quincy Evans scores 22 in leading Omaha Roncalli to win over defending champ Beatrice

LINCOLN — Held to six points in Omaha Roncalli's state tournament opener, Quincy Evans stepped up in Wednesday's semifinal.

The senior guard scored 22 to lead Roncalli to a 53-29 win over Beatrice at the boys state basketball tournament. The victory lifted the 21-4 Crimson Pride into Friday's 1 p.m. final against Omaha Skutt at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Evans, who averages 11, scored six in Roncalli's 64-58 double-overtime win over Waverly two days ago.

"Quincy takes things personally," coach JJ Stoffel said. "He was in the gym all morning and played with a chip on his shoulder."

Evans said he was indeed motivated.

"I was feeling it at the beginning," he said. "I was getting to the rim."

Evans, who scored 11 in each half, said the entire team came ready to play against the defending Class B champ.

"We had to match their intensity," he said. "We locked them down defensively."

Roncalli accomplished that, holding Beatrice to a season-low 29 points.

Leading 19-16 at halftime, Roncalli outscored the Orangemen 13-2 in the third quarter to take control. Beatrice was held to two free throws as the Crimson Pride carried a 32-18 advantage into the fourth.

"We played hard defensively," Stoffel said. "We talked about trying to get an early lead because Beatrice has had an unbelievable season."

Roncalli finished strong with a 21-point fourth quarter to move on to the championship game for the third time in four years. The Crimson Pride, whose only title came in 1996, were runners-up in 2019 to Lincoln Pius X and 2020 to Skutt.

This will be the fourth time that the River Cities Conference members have played. The SkyHawks won the first two, but Roncalli posted a 57-54 victory in a subdistrict final.

"I think winning that game gave our guys the confidence to know they can do it," Stoffel said. "I know we're going to have to play hard for 32 minutes."

Jake Orr scored eight points and pulled down 10 rebounds for the Crimson Pride while Austin Schwarz added seven points.

Elliot Jurgens paced the 17-7 Orangemen with 11.

Beatrice (17-7) ..................8 8 2 11—29

Omaha Roncalli (21-4) ..... 8 11 13 21—53

B: Dawson Loomis 3, Elliot Jurgens 11, Crew Meints 2, Luke Feist 2, Tucker Timmerman 7, Dominik Salazar 4.

OR: Brent Heller 3, Austin Schwarz 7, Hunter Giles 2, Nick Kenney 2, Quincy Evans 22, Jake Orr 8, Lucas Brown 4, Brady McGill 3, Nate McCoy 2.

