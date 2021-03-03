Class B: Scottsbluff eliminates defending champion Crete

LINCOLN — Scottsbluff’s 34-20 win over Crete was not a game that demanded a shot clock.

The teams were shooting, just without success for the longest time. In the second quarter alone Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena, they were a combined 1-of-24 from the field.

But the Bearcats were able to take the lid off in the final quarter, making 6-of-10 shots, to advance to the Class B semifinals for the second straight year and eliminate the defending champion.

“The girls were committed and trusted in the game plan,” Scottsbluff coach Dave Bollish said. “We want to run teams. We want to let that break open for us and it did there in the fourth quarter.”

Sabrina Harsh, a 6-1 sophomore, had 17 points, 11 rebounds and at least five blocked shots for the No. 6 Bearcats (19-6), who will play first-year Elkhorn North at 4 p.m. Friday for the chance to be in Saturday’s 2 p.m. final.

“Sabrina was outstanding today, blocking shots, rebounding, picking up missed shots on the offensive end,” Bollish said.