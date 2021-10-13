 Skip to main content
Class B softball: All four top seeds advance to winners bracket at state tournament
SOFTBALL

HASTINGS, Neb. — All four of the top seeds scored a double-digit total of runs Wednesday to advance in the winners bracket of the Class B state softball tournament.

Top-ranked and defending champion Omaha Skutt defeated Norris 10-5 at the Smith Softball Complex. The 30-0 SkyHawks will play No. 3-ranked Bennington, which defeated Grand Island Northwest 11-7.

No. 2 Hastings and No. 4 Wahoo will meet in the other winner’s bracket games that is scheduled to begin at least one hour later than the scheduled 4:30 p.m. time. Hastings routed Elkhorn 11-2 while Wahoo beat Scottsbluff 13-5.

Norris will meet Grand Island Northwest in one of the 9 a.m. elimination games Thursday. The other game will pit Scottsbluff against Elkhorn.

