Class B softball: Hastings, Omaha Skutt remain in winners bracket of state tournament

HASTINGS, Neb. — Hastings finally got past its second-round struggles and Omaha Skutt successfully continued its pursuit of perfection Wednesday at the Class B state softball tournament.
Four previous times the Tigers have won their opening state tournament game, only to lose the following game and have to battle back through the elimination bracket. That hurdle was finally cleared with a 6-2 Hastings victory over Wahoo at the Smith Softball Complex.
Tigers third baseman Kaelan Schultz, who broke the all-class career record for home runs with a pair of round-trippers against the Warriors, said getting to 2-0 was a big step for the program.
“It’s really important for us because it’s the first time in school history,” Schultz said. “We’ve been working so hard, and I’m so proud of every single one of us, because we all contributed tonight. It’s really big for us to have one game guaranteed tomorrow and come out strong.”
Hastings will play Omaha Skutt in Thursday’s Class B winners bracket game after the SkyHawks defeated Bennington 5-1. Skutt is now 31-0 and just two victories from the first-ever undefeated season in the 25 years of Class B softball.
Washington commit Ruby Meylan scattered three hits and struck out 14 with just one walk to improve her record to 16-0. The SkyHawks also hit four home runs, one each by Meylan, Hannah Camenzind and Paige Roessner, along with two by Lauren Camenzind.
The winner of that game earns a berth to Friday’s 2 p.m. championship game, while the loser would have to win an elimination game at 11:30 a.m. Friday to reach the finals. A series of elimination games Thursday will narrow the field from eight teams to five.
The first home run Schultz hit was a solo shot that hit the base of the permanent fence on Field 4 that is 300 feet from home plate. The two-run home by the South Dakota State commit put Hastings ahead 3-0 in the bottom of the third inning.
That was home run No. 64 and RBIs 209 and 210 for Schultz. She added one more to each of those totals with a leadoff home run in the top of the sixth that kicked off a three-run inning for the Tigers.
Schultz said it was nice to get the record at home in the state tournament. She now has 22 this season after hitting 17 homers as a freshman, 10 as a sophomore and 15 in her junior season when the Tigers finished as Class B runner-up in 2020.
“It means everything because we have been working so hard this year,” Schultz said. “Everyone’s here watching. A lot of people from my family are here watching. It’s a very special moment to be surrounded by the community.”
This was the first time this season that Hastings had played Wahoo. Tigers coach Ashley Speak said those early runs were nice to create some space and take a bit of pressure off Hastings ace Faith Molina, who gave up just one hit and struck out 14 Warriors batters.
“We didn’t really have much on them, but their pitcher did an awesome job,” Speak said. “She kept our hitters off-balance. We just had a few lucky hits. Kaelan hitting the outside fence was huge for us. She did a great job, and we were able to scrap some (runs) early.”
Having Schultz get the career home run record on such a big stage was an appropriate way to set a state record that began with her first home run against Lincoln Southeast on Aug. 25, 2018.
“She deserves it,” Speak said. “She’s been busting her rear end the whole season. She’s done a nice job being patient at the plate after getting walked so many times. Sometimes it gets a little frustrating.”
Teams repeatedly gave Schultz intentional walks throughout the season, even when they were ahead 11-0 or 12-0 in games. That’s been the worst part of the record chase for Schultz, who entered the tournament with a .598 batting average.
“At least when it’s multiple times around,” Schultz said. “Once is like, okay. When it’s multiple times after that, it’s (frustrating).”
Skutt first defeated Norris 10-5 to reach the second-round game against Bennington. Skut coach Keith Englekamp said his team understood everybody was going to give the SkyHawks their best shot every game.
“Class B is tough and it’s not going to get any easier,” Engelkamp said. “Whoever we have the next day, whether we get through Hastings or if we lose, whoever is left, it’s going to be a battle. I’m really proud of the kids the way they’ve been pitching, our good defense, and I think we’ve been hitting the ball pretty well.”
Hastings and Skutt played once in the regular season, in the championship game of the Hastings Invitational that the SkyHawks won 1-0.
The Tigers defeated Elkhorn 11-2 in the first round. Bennington advanced with an 11-7 win over Grand Island Northwest while Wahoo beat Scottsbluff 13-5.
Results
Norris (17-15)..............000 003 2—5 6 3
Omaha Skutt (30-0).....230 113 x—10 5 2
W-Hannah Camenzind (15-0). L-Tegan Bade (1-2). 2B-N, Alexis Bishoff, McKenna Becher; OS, Lauren Camenzind, Hannah Camenzind. HR-OS, Ruby Meylan.
Grand Island Northwest (27-8)....300 112 0—7 13 4
Bennington (26-4).........................440 030 x—11 8 0
W-Daisy Lowther (23-4). L-Ava Laurent (19-7). 2B-GINW, Avyn Urbanski. HR-B, Maddie Scobee, Lowther, Abi Brown.
Scottsbluff (29-8).....121 10—5 11 0
Wahoo (28-3)............363 01—13 16 0
W-Jaiden Swanson (13-0). L-Elizabeth Fuss (13-6). 2B-S, Taryn Spady, Zoey Paez; W, Swanson, Abigail Borchers, Katelyn Urban, Autumn Iversen. HR-S, Spady, Mariyah Avila; W, Swanson, Harper Hancock, Kylee Kenning, Sidney Smart.
Elkhorn (17-15).....101 00—2 5 3
Hastings (33-4)......370 1x—11 10 1
W-Faith Molina (18-4). L-Claire Nuismer (11-6). 2B-H, Peytin Hudson, Delaney Mullen, Molina. 3B-H, Emma Landgren. HR-H, Mckinsey Long.