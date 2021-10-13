Class B softball: Hastings, Omaha Skutt remain in winners bracket of state tournament

“We didn’t really have much on them, but their pitcher did an awesome job,” Speak said. “She kept our hitters off-balance. We just had a few lucky hits. Kaelan hitting the outside fence was huge for us. She did a great job, and we were able to scrap some (runs) early.”

Having Schultz get the career home run record on such a big stage was an appropriate way to set a state record that began with her first home run against Lincoln Southeast on Aug. 25, 2018.

“She deserves it,” Speak said. “She’s been busting her rear end the whole season. She’s done a nice job being patient at the plate after getting walked so many times. Sometimes it gets a little frustrating.”

Teams repeatedly gave Schultz intentional walks throughout the season, even when they were ahead 11-0 or 12-0 in games. That’s been the worst part of the record chase for Schultz, who entered the tournament with a .598 batting average.

“At least when it’s multiple times around,” Schultz said. “Once is like, okay. When it’s multiple times after that, it’s (frustrating).”

Skutt first defeated Norris 10-5 to reach the second-round game against Bennington. Skut coach Keith Englekamp said his team understood everybody was going to give the SkyHawks their best shot every game.