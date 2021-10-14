Class B softball: Omaha Skutt remains undefeated as SkyHawks clinch spot in state championship

HASTINGS, Neb. — A showdown between Class B’s top two teams Thursday turned into a one-sided affair as Omaha Skutt put itself one win from completing a historic softball season.

The SkyHawks scored seven runs in the top of the second inning to kick-start a 14-4, four-inning victory over No. 2-ranked Hastings at the Smith Softball Complex.

The way that inning developed was what made Skutt coach Keith Engelkamp was happiest about in a win that puts the 32-0 SkyHawks one victory away from completing the first-ever undefeated season for a Class B program.

“We got on a roll,” Engelkamp said. “This is a team that, when they hit, they love to hit. They just got fired up. She’s a very good pitcher. Things just happened for us when we started running the bases.”

After the Tigers kept Skutt grounded in the first inning, catcher Paige Roessner put the ball in play with one out and forced Hastings to make a play. The Tigers committed an error — and the SkyHawks were off and running.

Skutt will play the winner of Friday’s 11:30 a.m. elimination game between Hastings and Grand Island Northwest. The Vikings scored eight runs in the sixth inning to turn an 8-6 deficit into a 14-8 lead en route to a 15-12 win over Bennington.