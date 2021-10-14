Class B softball: Omaha Skutt remains undefeated as SkyHawks clinch spot in state championship

HASTINGS, Neb. — A showdown between Class B’s top two teams Thursday turned into a one-sided affair as Omaha Skutt put itself one win from completing a historic softball season.
The SkyHawks scored seven runs in the top of the second inning to kick-start a 14-4, four-inning victory over No. 2-ranked Hastings at the Smith Softball Complex.
The way that inning developed was what made Skutt coach Keith Engelkamp was happiest about in a win that puts the 32-0 SkyHawks one victory away from completing the first-ever undefeated season for a Class B program.
“We got on a roll,” Engelkamp said. “This is a team that, when they hit, they love to hit. They just got fired up. She’s a very good pitcher. Things just happened for us when we started running the bases.”
After the Tigers kept Skutt grounded in the first inning, catcher Paige Roessner put the ball in play with one out and forced Hastings to make a play. The Tigers committed an error — and the SkyHawks were off and running.
Skutt will play the winner of Friday’s 11:30 a.m. elimination game between Hastings and Grand Island Northwest. The Vikings scored eight runs in the sixth inning to turn an 8-6 deficit into a 14-8 lead en route to a 15-12 win over Bennington.
It was Northwest’s third victory of the day after losing Wednesday’s first-round game to Bennington. The Vikings opened with a 15-1, three-inning victory over Norris before beating Wahoo 4-1 to earn the rematch with Bennington.
The third-ranked Badgers slipped to the elimination round after Wednesday’s 8-1 loss to Skutt. Bennington beat Elkhorn 12-9 before falling to the Vikings and finishing the season 27-6 in the school’s first state appearance in a decade.
Elkhorn defeated Scottsbluff 20-3 in three innings to reach the game against Bennington. The Antlers belted seven home runs over the Bearcats and finished the season 18-16.
After Roessner reached base on that Hastings error, right fielder Ashley Fritton was hit by a pitch from Hastings ace Faith Molina. First baseman Lauren Spizzirri walked to load the bases.
Left fielder Isabella DiMari drew a walk of her own to force home Roessner. Now the SkyHawks were back to the top of their lineup and the second chance for Skutt’s big three to get another chance to hit.
Shortstop Lauren Camenzind hit a single to left field that brought home Fritton for a 2-0 lead. Twin sister Hannah Camenzind — both have committed at Arkansas — crushed a three-run double to center field to put Skutt up 5-0.
Washington commit and starting pitcher Ruby Meylan then reached on an error that also got Hannah Camenzind home for a 6-0 lead. Second baseman Riece Kahler — the ninth hitter in the inning — singled to left field and got Meylan home.
“That one inning we scored (seven), the bottom of the lineup set the table for what we wanted at the top,” Engelkamp said. “They came through and hit the ball well.”
Skutt scored three more times in the third inning, with the big hits being an RBI double by Lauren Camenzind and an RBI single by Kahler. Hastings scored four runs in the bottom of the inning to cut Skutt’s lead to 10-4.
An RBI double by first baseman Delaney Mullen and an RBI single by state career home run record-holder Kaelan Schultz were the big hits for the 34-5 Tigers. Two Skutt errors led to another run.
“Ruby pitched a good game,” Engelkamp said. “We had one inning where we were a little shaky there. I think we were thinking too far (ahead) about the next inning.”
Skutt got all of those runs back in the fourth, with a three-run home run by Lauren Camenzind doing most of the damage.
Now it’s on to Friday’s 2 p.m. championship game against either Hastings or Northwest.
“We have to keep playing well,” Engelkamp. “Now they have to go through Northwest, who’s also a good team. I’m proud of Class B. I think it’s really strong this year.”
Scores
Omaha Skutt (32-0)....073 4—14 11 2
Hastings (34-5)...........004 0—4 5 6
W-Ruby Meylan (17-0). L-Faith Molina (19-5). 2B-OS, Hannah Camenzind, Lauren Camenzind; H, Delaney Mullen. HR-OS, L. Camenzind.
Grand Island Northwest (30-8)...200 228 1—15 16 0
Bennington (27-6).......................322 014 0—12 13 4
W-Kylie Caspersen (10-1). L-Daisy Lowther (24-6). 2B-GINW, Maddy Cushing (2), Ahdri Medrano; B, Julissa Howder, Lowther. HR-B, Maddie Scobee, Taylor Sedlacek (2), Abi Brown, Lowther.