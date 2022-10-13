Class B State Softball: Grand Island Northwest clinches first trip to state title game

HASTINGS, Neb. – After securing the second out in the bottom of the seventh inning, Ava Laurent ran toward her catcher to deliver a message.

The Grand Island Northwest ace had a brief chat with Reyse Zobel. The message was simple, and it proved to be effective.

“Me and her,” Laurent said. “That’s what I told her. We had to finish it together.”

It took a little longer than the Pittsburg State pledge planned, but the Vikings finally got the third out Thursday night to earn a 6-5, come-from-behind victory over Blair in the winner’s bracket of the Class B state softball tournament.

Blair managed to load the bases when Brooke Janning reached on an error, Nessa McMillen single to center field and Kalli Ulven was intentionally walked. Laurent then got Sophia Wrich to fly out the third base for the final out.

Northwest will make it’s first appearance in the state title game scheduled for 2 p.m. Friday at the Smith Softball Complex. The 32-3 Vikings will play the winner of the 11:30 a.m. Blair-Elkhorn elimination game.

Elkhorn is the team that survived the elimination bracket, winning three games to advance to that elimination game.

The 21-10 Antlers opened the day with an 11-6 victory over Waverly. Elkhorn then ended No. 1-ranked Wahoo’s season with an 8-2 win before defeating Seward 16-6 in four innings to earn its opportunity to play for a berth in the championship game.

Scottsbluff and Bennington also saw their seasons come to an end in the elimination bracket. It was Seward that defeated both of those teams. The Bluejays first eliminated Scottsbluff 12-2 in 4 innings before escaping with an 8-7 win over Bennington.

Laurent said the everybody-rides-together approach Northwest takes into each game helped them weather an early offensive explosion that produced a 5-0 lead for the 31-5 Bears.

Blair took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning when junior second baseman Leah Chance led off with a home run to right field.

The Bears increased their advantage to 5-0 with four runs in the bottom of the third inning. Chance was hit by a pitch from Ava Laurent with one out before moving to second base on an error when Brooke Janning put down a bunt that Laurent couldn’t field.

Nessa McMillen then ripped a line drive double to center field that scored Chance and moved Janning to third base to put Blair up 2-0.

Junior pitcher Kalli Ulven then stepped in a belted a 1-2 pitch over the center field fence for a three-run home run that put the Bears ahead 5-0. That turned out to be the last time Blair would score as the Vikings bounced back to score the final six runs of the game.

And Northwest didn’t waste any time rallying, getting those four runs back in the top of the fourth with the help of three Blair errors. Laurent also said a change in their approach at the plate helped the Vikings put more balls in play.

“Last night against Wahoo we reminded ourselves that we lose together and we win together,” Laurent said. “We came together in that game, and we did the same thing tonight. We started seeing the ball better, getting it in play instead of popping it up."

Three of the first four batters Northwest sent to the plate reached base via an error. Back-to-back singles by Madison Cushing and Libby Loman drove in the first two runs. Those two then scored on a double to right field by Laurent.

Northwest tied the game 5-5 in the fifth when Kylie Caspersen hit a 2-out single to right-center field to drive in Avyn Urbanski, who led off the inning a single to left field.

It was Blair’s fifth error that proved to be the costliest. Grace Baasch drew a one-out walk, then took second on a fielders choice that got lead runner Urbanki out as she ran to third base. Caspersen reached base on an infield error that allowed Baasch to score.

“From the beginning of the season we had one goal, and that was to make it to the championship game,” Laurent said. “The first game is important, but if we happen to stumble, there’s a second game we’d get to play.”

Class B

Grand Island Northwest (32-3)…000 410 1 – 6 6 2

Blair (31-5)…104 000 0 – 5 5 5

W-Ava Laurent. L-Kalli Ulven. 2B-GINW, Laurent; B, Nessa McMillen. HR-B, Leah Chance, Laurent.

Wahoo (29-4)…002 000 0 – 2 5 2

Elkhorn (20-10)…120 122 x – 8 8 2

W-Emerson Karstens. L-Jaiden Swanson. 2B-W, Harper Hancock; E, Jordyn Rochholz, Paige Riley. HR-W, Sidney Smart; E, Riley.

Bennington (22-12)…200 400 1 – 7 11 2

Seward (26-10)…110 204 x – 8 11 2

W-Reese Smith. L-McKenna Sides. 2B-B, Morgan Dreessen, Madison Scobee, Olivia Wiese, Bayler Holdorf; S, Lauren Frihauf, Dalaney Anderson, Lovely Hibbert. 3B-S, Anderson.

Seward (25-10)…453 0 – 12 7 3

Scottsbluff (23-10)…110 0 – 2 3 7

W-McKenna Sides. L-Elizabeth Fuss. 2B-Se, Coral Collins; Sb, Marly Laucomer.

Elkhorn (19-10)…300 061 1 – 11 12 4

Waverly (16-13)…041 001 0 – 6 8 3

W-Claire Nuismer. L-Kaylei Denison. 2B-E, Kendall Rager, Annabelle Hensley. 3B-W, Olivia Grube. HR-E, Paige Riley, Rager.

Elkhorn (21-10)…106 9 – 16 19 2

Seward (26-11)…006 0 – 6 6 2

W-Emerson Karstens. L-McKenna Sides. 2B-E, Karstens, Kendall Rager. 3B-E, Jordyn Rochholz. HR-E, Annabelle Hensley, Emma Hague; S, Dalaney Anderson.

