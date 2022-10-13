Class B State Tennis: McCook and Elkhorn North lead standings after day one

LINCOLN — McCook and Elkhorn North moved three entries apiece into the semifinals after the opening day of the Class B boys state tennis meet.

McCook leads in the team standings with 34 points, while Elkhorn North has 32. Grand Island Central Catholic is next with 30.

McCook has its No. 1 singles and doubles entries in the semis and it has the top seed in No. 2 doubles.

At No. 1 singles, top-seeded Aidan McDowell of Crete will face Lincoln Christian's Blake Boerger in one semifinal while McCook's Nathaniel Miller and GICC's Austin Staab advanced with third-set tiebreak wins in the quarters. Staab, the seventh seed, upended second-seeded Avelino Hanmer of Omaha Skutt.

Elkhorn North and McCook will square off in both doubles semifinals. North has the top seed in No. 1 with Ian Armbrust and Sheamus Sinnott, who won a 6-4, 7-6(7) quarterfinal against Skutt's Mason Hoffmann and Kayden Lynch.

Team scoring: McCook 34, Elkhorn North 32, GICC 30, Lexington 26, Elkhorn Mount Michael 24, Crete 22, Lincoln Christian 20, Omaha Skutt 20, York 20, South Sioux City 18, Waverly 16, Adams Central 14, Kearney Catholic 10, Nebraska City 10, Omaha Roncalli 8, Beatrice 6, Bellevue Cornerstone 6, Elkhorn 6, Scottsbluff 6, Omaha Gross 4, Alliance 2, Hastings 2, Gering 0, Holdrege 0, Lincoln Northwest 0, Omaha Brownell Talbot/Concordia 0, Ralston 0.

Quarterfinals — No. 1 singles: Aidan McDowell, Crete, def. Aiden Debuhr, SSC, 6-1, 6-1. Blake Boerger, LC, def. Eli Shada, EN, 6-3, 3-6, 10-6. Nathaniel Miller, MC, def. Greysen Strauss, Lexington, 4-6, 6-3, 10-6. Austin Staab, GICC, def. Avelino Hanmer, Skutt, 2-6, 7-5 (5), 10-8. No. 2 singles: Christian Perez, SSC, def. David Penate, Crete, 6-0, 6-0. Royce Klucas, Waverly, def. Noar Scherr, Lexington, 7-6 (2), 3-6, 10-3. Andrew Van Gomple, York, def. Patrick Berry, EMM, 2-6, 6-2, 14-12. Ryan Mensch, EN, def. Kaiden Porter, MC, 6-1, 6-0. No. 1 doubles: Ian Armbrust-Sheamus Sinnott, EN, def. Mason Hoffmann-Kayden Lynch, Skutt, 6-4, 7-6 (7). Evan Humprhey-Lincoln Michaelis, MC, def. Dru Truax-Christopher Swartz, Lexington, 6-3, 6-0. Jack Flott-Samuel Kleinschmit, EMM, def. Drew Goracke-Tate McIntyre, AC, 7-5, 7-6 (5). Bowdie Fox-John Kenna, GICC, def. Connor Causgrove-Anthony Robinson, NC, 6-1, 6-0. No. 2 doubles: Payton Dellevoet-Joel Miller, MC, def. Amir Saadi-Nash Malone, KC, 2-6, 6-3, 10-6. Luke Butler-Jacob Petrick, EN, def. Noah Stricklett-Owen Stricklett, EMM, 6-1, 3-6, 12-10. Jaxson Alexander-Charles Van Gomple, York, def. Andrew Arens-JT Rein, GICC, 6-3, 5-7, 10-4. Morgan Bailey-Andres Salinas, Lexington, def. Taylor Ablott-Dylan Janzen, AC, 6-2, 3-6, 10-7.