LINCOLN — With a pair of wins in the finals, Elkhorn Mount Michael edged Omaha Skutt for the team title at the Class B state tennis meet at Woods Tennis Center.
Isaac Gart won the No. 1 singles title for a second straight season as he defeated Nebraska City's Federico Maccari 6-3, 3-6, 6-2 in the final.
Mount Michael and Skutt squared off in the both doubles finals. Skutt won the No. 1 doubles, while the Knights won the No. 2 doubles. The win at No. 2 doubles clinched the victory Mount Michael, which claimed its first team title since 2015.
Mount Michael finished with 50.125 points, while Skutt had 49. Nebraska City was third with 30.
