Class B: Top-ranked Norris earns first-round win over Bennington

LINCOLN — Top-ranked Norris defeated Bennington 62-41 on Tuesday in a Class B first-round game at the girls state basketball tournament.
Maddie Collier and Kalli Kroeker each scored 11 for Norris.
The Titans sank 12 3-pointers to boost their record to 21-2.
Emma John scored 14 for Bennington, which finishes the season 14-11.
>> Get the full story later tonight on NEPrepZone.com or in tomorrow's print editions
Nebraska girls state basketball Tuesday
mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH