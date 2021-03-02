 Skip to main content
Class B: Top-ranked Norris earns first-round win over Bennington
BASKETBALL

Class B: Top-ranked Norris earns first-round win over Bennington

Maddie Collier

Norris' Maddie Collier scored 11 points in the win.

 LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD

LINCOLN — Top-ranked Norris defeated Bennington 62-41 on Tuesday in a Class B first-round game at the girls state basketball tournament.

Maddie Collier and Kalli Kroeker each scored 11 for Norris.

The Titans sank 12 3-pointers to boost their record to 21-2.

Emma John scored 14 for Bennington, which finishes the season 14-11.

Nebraska girls state basketball Tuesday

mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

