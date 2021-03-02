 Skip to main content
Class B: Top-ranked Norris sinks 12 3-pointers in first-round win over Bennington
BASKETBALL

Maddie Collier

Norris' Maddie Collier scored 11 points in the win.

 LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD

LINCOLN — Success from behind the arc led to victory for Norris on Tuesday at the girls state basketball tournament.

The Titans sank 12 3-pointers in a 62-41 win over Bennington in a first-round Class B game at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

"All of them have got the green light," coach Mark Hagerman said. "They all like to shoot and if they miss, we tell them to keep shooting."

Norris, ranked No. 1 in Class B, sank 14 3-pointers in a district final win over South Sioux City to qualify for state.

"We felt like they didn't miss," Bennington coach John O'Connor said. "They're the No. 1 seed for a reason."

The Titans, who moved to 21-2, will advance to a semifinal game Friday.

The Badgers finish the season 14-11.

Bennington stayed close in the first half, trailing 21-15 after the first quarter and 38-29 at halftime. The Titans widened their lead to 16 at the end of the third quarter when Gracie Kircher sank a jumper just before the buzzer.

Norris held that double-digit lead throughout the fourth quarter to secure the win.

"We knew Bennington wasn't going away," Hagerman said. "We were able to shore up our defense in the second half."

Maddie Collier and Kalli Kroeker each scored 11 to pace the Titans, who are seeking their first state title.

Emma John scored 14 to lead the Badgers and Abby Boyes chipped in 13.

"I thought we showed mental toughness, especially in that first half," O'Connor said. "But playing a good team like that, you can only hold them down for so long."

Bennington (14-11) … 15 14 8 4—41

Norris (21-2) … 21 17 15 9—62

B: Maddie Elwood 7, Mazzi Melton 3, Abby Boyes 13, Taylor Sedlacek 2, Emma John 14, Alison Mack 2.

N: Molly Ramsey 8, Maddie Collier 11, Ella Waters 5, Brianna Stai 8, Kalli Kroeker 11, Delaney White 8, Camee Brown 3, Gracie Kircher 8.

Nebraska girls state basketball Tuesday

mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @MPattersonOWH. Phone: 402-444-1350.

