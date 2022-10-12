 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SOFTBALL

Class B: Top seeds advance to winners bracket after first round games

Here are the Nebraska high school softball champions since 2015.

HASTINGS, Neb. — The top seeds swept through the first round of the Class B state softball tournament Wednesday.

Barely.

Blair, Bennington and Grand Island Northwest cruised to victory at the Smith Softball Complex, but No. 2 Wahoo had a little more trouble dispatching Scottsbluff.

The Bearcats took an 8-7 lead over Wahoo in the top of the sixth inning. Then the Warriors rallied for four runs in the bottom of the inning to regain the lead at 11-8 heading to the final frame.

Scottsbluff bounced back to score five runs in the seventh to take a 13-11 lead. Wahoo scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh to win 14-13 and advance to a winner's bracket game later Wednesday against Northwest.

The teams combined for 29 hits — 21 by Wahoo — and 10 errors. Blair and Bennington will meet Wednesday in the other winner's bracket game. All elimination games will be played Thursday.

First round scores

Waverly (16-12).....000 000 4—4 4 4

Blair (30-4)............010 500 X—6 6 3

W-Kalli Ulven. L-Kaylei Denison. 2B-B, Nessa McMillen, Ulven.

Scottsbluff (23-9)......201 032 5—13   8 5

Wahoo (29-2)............032 204 3—14 21 5

W-Autumn Iversen. L-Elizabeth Fuss. 2B-S, Taryn Spady; W, Harper Hancock, Lanta Hitz. HR-S, Jenna Spengler, Spady; W, Sidney Smart, Madelyn Snyder.

Seward (24-10)..............................000 00—0 0 1

Grand Island Northwest (30-3)......005 22—9 11 1

W-Ava Laurent. L-McKenna Sides. HR-GINW, Laurent, Libby Loman.

Elkhorn (18-10).............100 300 0 — 4   7 0

Bennington (22-10).......102 115 X—10 11 0

W-Reese Smith. L-Claire Nuismer. 2B-B, Julissa Hauder. HR-E, Kendall Rager, Annabelle Hensley; B, Morgan Dreessen, Olivia Wiese, Bayler Holdorf.

» Stay with Omaha.com for full coverage of the 2022 Nebraska high school state softball tournament.

Steve covers swimming, softball, track and field, the Omaha Lancers and more for The World-Herald.

