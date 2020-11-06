Class B volleyball: Omaha Skutt and Norris will play for the state title

LINCOLN — A pair of semifinal routs Friday produced a clear route to the Class B state volleyball championship match for Omaha Skutt and Norris.
Both the top-ranked SkyHawks and No. 2 Titans swept their semifinal scrums to advance to Saturday’s 7 p.m. final at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
These two schools have won the last seven Class B state championships. Skutt is the five-time defending state champion while Norris won in 2013 and 2014.
Norris took out rival Elkhorn 25-12, 25-13, 25-18 in a bit of a surprise to Titans coach Christina Boesiger, especially after her team had needed to rally from a two-set deficit against the Antlers earlier in the season.
“I was expecting a long night,” Boesiger said. “The girls were so focused and determined, we could just go to anybody out there and things were working. As a coach it’s fun to see it all come together like that.”
Norris sprinted to an 11-2 lead in the first game and steadily built on that lead. Boesiger then reminded her charges about their own comeback against Elkhorn earlier in the season as a way of averting a letdown.
“Knowing that we did that against Elkhorn, they could do that to us,” Boesiger said. “The serving tempo was a little too fast, so we made some adjustments and that helped.”
Elkhorn took leads of 9-7 and 10-8 in the second game before the Titans went on a 7-0 run to regain the lead at 15-10. Norris finished off the set with a kill by Kalli Kroeker to cap a 10-3 run.
Boesiger said the Titans understand they have a tall task ahead in the title match. But they will be ready for the match they have been aiming for all season.
“It’s been our goal since the start of the season to get to the championship game,” Boesiger said. “We’re disciplined, we work hard, and the pressure is not on us. We need to have our offense come from all over the place.
“We’re just excited that we get to play in the championship match.”
Norris (29-4).............25 25 25
Elkhorn (23-10).........12 13 18
N (kills-aces-blocks): Sydney Jelinek 10-0-0, Maisie Boesiger 2-0-0, Chloe Bishoff 0-1-0, Kalli Kroeker 8-1-4, Billie Kircher 7-0-5, Sydney Guthard 0-1-0, Ella Waters 11-0-3, Brianna Stai 5-0-3.
E: Taylor Bunjer 3-0-0, Sydney Raszler 7-0-2, Rayliene Joens 4-0-0, Abigail Wolfe 4-1-0, Addison Thomas 4-0-0, Abigail Nadgwick 2-0-0, Haley Wolfe 0-0-2.
Set assists: N: Boesiger 35, Kroeker 1, Molly Ramsey 1.
E: Nadgwick 19.
Omaha Skutt def. Ashland-Greenwood 25-11, 25-14, 25-12
Omaha Skutt gave up just 37 points in sweeping Ashland-Greenwood to reach its sixth straight Class B final. The next-lowest total the SkyHawks have surrendered in the semifinals during that stretch was 55 to Omaha Duchesne in 2016.
“That’s because we played so clean,” Skutt coach Renee Saunders said. “There were only 14 errors in the first game, 10 in the second and 11 in the third between the two teams. That’s phenomenal. They (Ashland) keep the ball alive.
“Luckily, we stayed focused and found a way to terminate at the end.”
The Bluejays were feisty early in the first set, using a kill by Jessica Stander and an ace by Layne Whaley to take a 3-1 lead. Skutt responded with a 7-0 to take the lead and control of the set.
Nebraska pledge Lindsay Krause led the SkyHawks with 19 kills, with Ava Heyne and Cameron Cartwright both adding 10 apiece.
Skutt roared to early leads of 11-4 in both the second and third sets, burying kill after kill thanks to a strong defensive performance that allowed the SkyHawks to smoothly run their offense.
Omaha Skutt (34-1)...............25 25 25
Ashland-Greenwood (24-7)...11 14 12
OS (kills-aces-blocks): Abigail Schomers 3-0-1, Shayla McCormick 0-1-0, Ava Heyne 10-0-1, Cameron Cartwright 10-0-2, Morgan Burke 5-0-0, Breanna Skala 0-3-0, Lindsay Krause 19-0-2, Allison Gray 3-1-1.
AG: Layne Whaley 4-0-0, Saige Craven 2-0-0, Carly vonRentzell 7-2-0, Jessica Stander 4-0-0, Presley Harms 1-0-0.
Set assists: OS: Skala 3, Krause 1, Gray 44. AG: Alexa Edmisten 1, Brynn Glock 9, Craven 8.
