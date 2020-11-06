Class B volleyball: Omaha Skutt and Norris will play for the state title

LINCOLN — A pair of semifinal routs Friday produced a clear route to the Class B state volleyball championship match for Omaha Skutt and Norris.

Both the top-ranked SkyHawks and No. 2 Titans swept their semifinal scrums to advance to Saturday’s 7 p.m. final at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

These two schools have won the last seven Class B state championships. Skutt is the five-time defending state champion while Norris won in 2013 and 2014.

Norris took out rival Elkhorn 25-12, 25-13, 25-18 in a bit of a surprise to Titans coach Christina Boesiger, especially after her team had needed to rally from a two-set deficit against the Antlers earlier in the season.

“I was expecting a long night,” Boesiger said. “The girls were so focused and determined, we could just go to anybody out there and things were working. As a coach it’s fun to see it all come together like that.”

Norris sprinted to an 11-2 lead in the first game and steadily built on that lead. Boesiger then reminded her charges about their own comeback against Elkhorn earlier in the season as a way of averting a letdown.