Class B volleyball: Omaha Skutt defeats Norris to win SkyHawks' sixth straight title

LINCOLN — Omaha Skutt tied a state record Saturday night by capturing its sixth straight championship at the state volleyball tournament.

The top-ranked SkyHawks won the Class B title by posting a 22-25, 25-13, 25-20, 25-21 win over Norris in the final at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Skutt ties Bellevue West and Shickley as the only schools to accomplish that feat.

The 29-5 Titans won the first set, only the fourth that Skutt — ranked No. 1 and No. 2 nationally — dropped this season.

