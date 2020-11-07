 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Class B volleyball: Omaha Skutt defeats Norris to win SkyHawks' sixth straight title
0 comments
VOLLEYBALL

Class B volleyball: Omaha Skutt defeats Norris to win SkyHawks' sixth straight title

{{featured_button_text}}
Skutt

Omaha Skutt players celebrate a point against Norris.

 LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD

LINCOLN — Omaha Skutt tied a state record Saturday night by capturing its sixth straight championship at the state volleyball tournament.

The top-ranked SkyHawks won the Class B title by posting a 22-25, 25-13, 25-20, 25-21 win over Norris in the final at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Skutt ties Bellevue West and Shickley as the only schools to accomplish that feat.

The 29-5 Titans won the first set, only the fourth that Skutt — ranked No. 1 and No. 2 nationally — dropped this season.

» Get the full story later today on NEPrepZone.com or in tomorrow's edition of The World-Herald

Photos: Semifinals of Nebraska State Volleyball

1 of 25
0 comments

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @MPattersonOWH. Phone: 402-444-1350.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Highlights from Waverly football's win over Omaha Skutt

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert