Class B volleyball: Skutt sweeps Grand Island Northwest; Norris defeats Aurora; Elkhorn tops York

LINCOLN — Omaha Skutt defeated Grand Island Northwest 25-6, 25-18, 25-11 on Wednesday in a first-round Class B match at the state volleyball tournament.

The top-ranked SkyHawks moved to 33-1 in a quest of their sixth straight title, which would tie a state record.

Nebraska pledge Lindsay Krause had 13 kills and four aces for Skutt.

In the other early Class B match, Norris defeated Aurora 25-21, 25-19, 25-20.

​Ella Waters led the way with 16 kills while Kalli Kroeker added nine. Nebraska pledge Maisie Boesiger dished out 36 assists.

Class B No. 2 Norris moved its record to 28-4 and advanced to a semifinal Friday at approximately 9 p.m.

Kassidy Hudson had nine kills to pace No. 7 Aurora, which finishes the season 22-13.

In the third Class B match, Elkhorn defeated York 28-26, 25-16, 25-10.

The fourth-ranked Antlers (23-9) advance to play second-ranked Norris in a Friday semifinal at approximately 9 p.m.

The fifth-ranked Dukes finish the season 27-9.