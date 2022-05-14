Class B: Waverly knocks off No. 1 seed Norris

Waverly rallied for four runs in the seventh inning to defeat Norris 5-4 in a first-round game of the Class B state baseball tournament.
A two-out, two-run triple by Riley Marsh plated the tying and go-ahead runs as the Vikings beat the Class B No. 1 Titans.
Waverly (14-13) advances to a 4 p.m. winners bracket game Monday at UNO's Tal Anderson Field.
Norris (20-7) falls into a 10 a.m. losers bracket game Monday at UNO.
