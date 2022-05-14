 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BASEBALL

Class B: Waverly knocks off No. 1 seed Norris

Waverly rallied for four runs in the seventh inning to defeat Norris 5-4 in a first-round game of the Class B state baseball tournament.

A two-out, two-run triple by Riley Marsh plated the tying and go-ahead runs as the Vikings beat the Class B No. 1 Titans.

​Waverly (14-13) advances to a 4 p.m. winners bracket game Monday at UNO's Tal Anderson Field.

Norris (20-7) falls into a 10 a.m. losers bracket game Monday at UNO.

mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @MPattersonOWH. Phone: 402-444-1350.

