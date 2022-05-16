Class B: Waverly rolls past Beatrice

The lowest-seeded team in the Class B state baseball tournament kept rolling Monday, putting away the defending state champion.

Waverly got a strong start from Payton Engel, who pitched the Vikings to a 10-0 victory over Beatrice at UNO's Tal Anderson Field. The win boosted Waverly to 15-13 and lifted coach Luke Tewes' squad into a 7 p.m. game Tuesday.

The Orangemen (18-5) fall into a 7 p.m. losers bracket game Tuesday at Millard North against Omaha Skutt.

Engel scattered six hits in the complete-game shutout that ended in the fifth inning because of the 10-run mercy rule. He struck out three and walked none while throwing 56 pitches.

"We were super confident coming in," Tewes said. "Anytime Payton starts for us, we feel like we have a good chance."

Engel, a Missouri Southern pledge, said the team has a positive attitude.

"We know we're the lowest seed in the tournament," he said. "We feel like we have nothing to lose."

Waverly could learn a lesson from the team it defeated Monday. Beatrice won state last year as the No. 8 seed, but the Orangemen fell behind early and could do little against Engel.

Third baseman Drew Miller led the Vikings' attack with four RBIs. He had a two-run double in the first inning as Waverly grabbed a lead it wouldn't relinquish.

"We knew they were a good team," he said. "But we're just staying confident and doing our thing."

Miller, Engel and Kaden Harris each had RBIs in the second inning as the lead grew to 5-0. Two more runs scored in the third on a sacrifice fly by Garrett Rine and an RBI single by Levi Powell.

The Vikings scored once in the fourth and finished off the win in the fifth, scoring on a wild pitch and a walk-off RBI single by Harris.

"We didn't let up, and I really liked to see that," Tewes said. "We kept at it each inning."

Waverly also was strong defensively, turning a pair of double plays.

"We've really come together," Engel said. "We're playing as one and taking care of business."

Beatrice (18-5) ... 000;00--0;6;1

Waverly (15-13) ... 232;12--10;10;0

W: Engel. L: Tegtmeier. 2B: W, Miller, Oelke

