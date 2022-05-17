 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BASEBALL

Class B: Waverly rolls past Elkhorn North and remains undefeated in state tournament

  Updated
Eighth-seeded Waverly remained undefeated at the Class B state baseball tournament Tuesday with a 9-3 win over Elkhorn North.

The 16-13 Vikings got a strong pitching effort from junior James Van Cleave. He went 5 1/3 innings, allowing two runs while striking out five.

It was the first loss of the tourney for the 21-11 Wolves, who will play in an elimination game Wednesday.

Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer.

