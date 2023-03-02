LINCOLN — Kiersten Portwine made five 3s, one shy of the Class B tournament record, to lead York past Scottsbluff 38-26 in a first-round game Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
York advanced to a 1:30 p.m. semifinal Friday at PBA against two-time champion Elkhorn North, which beat the Dukes 55-9 in February.
