Class B: York fends off Skutt rally to reach state semifinals

LINCOLN — After allowing just six first-half points, York was forced to hang on in the closing seconds Tuesday against Omaha Skutt.
The Dukes defeated the SkyHawks 31-28 in a Class B first-round game at the girls state basketball tournament. York (21-3) advances to play top-ranked Norris in a 1:30 p.m. semifinal Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
York led 13-6 after the first quarter and 19-6 at halftime. The SkyHawks, playing without injured senior center Lindsay Krause, went scoreless in the second quarter.
"This group hasn't been here before," Dukes coach Matt Kern said. "There were a lot of emotions going on."
York extended its lead to 16 in the third quarter before the SkyHawks' offense came to life. A layup by Victoria Van Dyke three minutes into the period finally got Skutt to eight points and the SkyHawks trimmed the deficit to 24-19 entering the fourth quarter.
Skutt continued to chip away and closed to 29-28 with 29 seconds left on a free throw by CeCe Behrens. She missed the second attempt and the Dukes went to the line with 15 seconds left.
Mattie Pohl missed the front end of the 1-and-1 but the Dukes' Masa Scheierman grabbed the rebound. Skutt then fouled Maddie Portwine and she knocked down two free throws with 11 seconds left.
The SkyHawks had one final chance to tie but a desperation shot by Addison Burt was off the mark.
"We got a big rebound and a couple of big free throws at the end," Kern said. "We were feeling a little bit of a squeeze in that fourth quarter but the girls kept their composure."
Destiny Shepherd led York with eight points and Kiersten Portwine added six. Leading scorer Maddie Portwine, who averages 16.5 points per game, was held to five — but two were the critical free throws.
Freshman Peyton McCabe led the SkyHawks with 10 points.
