Class B: York fends off Skutt rally to reach state semifinals

LINCOLN — After allowing just six first-half points, York was forced to hang on in the closing seconds Tuesday against Omaha Skutt.

The Dukes defeated the SkyHawks 31-28 in a Class B first-round game at the girls state basketball tournament. York (21-3) advances to play top-ranked Norris in a 1:30 p.m. semifinal Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

York led 13-6 after the first quarter and 19-6 at halftime. The SkyHawks, playing without injured senior center Lindsay Krause, went scoreless in the second quarter.

"This group hasn't been here before," Dukes coach Matt Kern said. "There were a lot of emotions going on."

York extended its lead to 16 in the third quarter before the SkyHawks' offense came to life. A layup by Victoria Van Dyke three minutes into the period finally got Skutt to eight points and the SkyHawks trimmed the deficit to 24-19 entering the fourth quarter.

Skutt continued to chip away and closed to 29-28 with 29 seconds left on a free throw by CeCe Behrens. She missed the second attempt and the Dukes went to the line with 15 seconds left.