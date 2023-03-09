LINCOLN – Sixth-seeded York pulled off a 67-54 upset victory over third-seeded Scottsbluff on Thursday night in a Class B boys state basketball quarterfinal matchup.

“Our kids played great,” said York coach Scott Lamberty. “I thought defensively they played real well. We were able to get enough stops, I thought the best job we did though was on the boards.”

Both teams traded blows in the opening minutes. Kellon Harris scored five quick points for the Bearcats, and Barrett Olson and Ryan Huston both hit early threes for the Dukes.

Kaedon Patton made a three and Nathan Kelly had back-to-back buckets for Scottsbluff, but York kept making their layups and free throws to take a five-point lead into the second quarter.

The teams continued to trade buckets for the first half of quarter two. With Scottsbluff holding a four point lead a few minutes before halftime, Harris was called for an offensive foul and expressed his disapproval to the official, resulting in a technical foul.

York capitalized on the swing in momentum as Garrett Ivey rattled off six straight points to stretch the lead. Scottsbluff was able to add a couple of late baskets and the Dukes took a 32-26 lead into halftime.

“We do such a good job of setting everyone up,” Ivey said. “So it’s easy to get good looks. It was really easy to get to the hoop and attack.”

Ivey stayed hot to start the second half, scoring the first four points for York. After that, it was a scoring frenzy from both sides the rest of the third period.

Harris finished an and-one opportunity early in the quarter for Scottsbluff, and Patton and Kelly each hit a pair of 3-pointers. For York, Olson, Huston, and Leyton Snodgrass each scored twice and the Dukes led by five after three.

York began to pull away in the fourth quarter, building a double-digit lead thanks in part to another three from Ivey and an and-one from Olson. The Bearcats were unable to recover, and the Dukes left with a 13-point victory.

Four players scored in double digits for York. Huston led all scorers with 16, followed by Ivey with 15, Olson with 14 and Leyton Snodgrass with 10.

“I thought we shared [the ball] real well,” Lamberty said. “I thought we got on the offensive glass pretty well too. So that allowed us to get some easy baskets.”

York, playing in its first state tournament since 2019, improves to 17-6 and advances to take on second-seeded Platteview in Friday’s Class B semifinals. The Dukes last won state in 2018, and will enter the matchup with the same chip on their shoulder they had tonight.

“We feel like we’ve been underrated all year,” Ivey said. “So we kind of have had that fire lit the whole time.”

Kelley led the way with 16 points for Scottsbluff, which finishes 17-9.

The Bearcats reached the state tournament last year, but have not won the title since 2012.

Scottsbluff (17-9)... 13 13 18 10 — 54

York (17-6)............ 18 14 17 18 — 67

S: Carter Reisig 5, Kellon Harris 12, Nate Kelley 16, Michael Mickey 5, Tyson Klein 2, Kaedon Patton 14.

Y: Garrett Ivey 15, Marshall McCarthy 2, Leyton Snodgrass 10, Ryan Seevers 4, Ryan Huston 16, Barrett Olson 14, Austin Phinney 6.​

