Connor Millikan is finishing up one of the most prolific careers for a guard in state history.​

On one good knee.

Since Jan. 28, Class B’s career scoring leader — and No. 2 all-time — has been playing for Platteview with a partially torn knee meniscus.

“Yeah, it's been a struggle. The first couple of days were pretty hard,” Millikan said recently. “I was really sore, it was swollen.

“Playing through it, it's all you can do.”

He’ll need surgery after the season that he and the Trojans hope takes them to a first Class B title. Regardless of their fate in a home subdistrict this week, the Trojans will host a winner-take-all district final for a state tournament berth.

Platteview coach Tim Brotzki sees Millikan adapting his game following the injury. Millikan was hurt in the first quarter of the Trailblazer Conference championship game, in which Wahoo beat the Trojans 65-44.

“I think we all know he's an explosive basketball player. He likes to get downhill,’’ Brotzki said. “He's had to change his game a little bit that way. But he's being a smarter basketball player right now, I think, and he's got his teammates involved.”

After a game with 26 points and 17 rebounds, his 37th of his career with a double-double, he put up his first triple-double against Class A Grand Island in the Heartland Hoops Classic. He had 16 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists.

“I say it, everyone on the team says it, we're so much better when scoring is even,’’ he said. “Maybe a partially torn meniscus is what I need to focus on other parts of my game. Get my guys more looks and stuff like that, because we're better when we play as a team and we mesh together.”

After the regular season, Millikan’s 100-game career totals were 2,469 points, 835 rebounds, 463 free throws (80%), 145 assists, 184 steals, 146 3-pointers (33%), 45 blocks (all in the past two seasons) and 38 double-doubles (or better).

He’s easily bypassed the 2,337 points Bob Siegel scored for Fairbury in Class B ending in 1973 and the 2,406 Ron Simmons had for Sumner in Class D ending in 1964. Unattainable now is the state record of 2,748 by Bill Holliday of Class D Wilsonville ending in 1960.

Holliday died on Sunday.

“It's almost hard to put in words right now. But I think we're going to look back a year, two or three from now and say, ‘Geez, (Millikan) is the second all-time leading scorer in the state of Nebraska history,’ ‘’ Brotzki said. “That's an amazing accomplishment, when you think of all the kids that have played high school basketball in the state.”

Millikan’s mother, the former Stacy Unger, was a three-sport athlete at Norfolk Catholic who the Norfolk Daily News named that school’s scholar-athlete of the year in 1994. His father, Matt, played lower-level basketball and was on the golf team at Norfolk High.

He’s given his son some sound advice.

Like, “he’s always told me if you're not scoring, you've got to find other ways to impact the game so rebounding, getting my teammates shots, lockdown defense, I mean, it's all part of the game that you need to do.”

Like, “I talked to him going into my freshman year and he was just like, go out there and have fun and just play your game. I guess I never really thought about it. But as the years went on, it's definitely been growing more in my mind and I think about it a lot more.”

Millikan is following older brother Tanner to Dordt University in Sioux Center, Iowa. Tanner will be in his fourth season with the Defenders football team. He led them in tackles in 2021.

Connor committed to Dordt, a member of the NAIA’s GPAC league, last summer. Could he have gone elsewhere?

“I know sometimes a lot of people look for the biggest offer but that just wasn't me,’’ he said. “I want to go out and play basketball on the right system, the right fit and just play with good guys and I'll have fun with it.

“Coaches (Brian) Van Haaften, (Kyle) Lindbergh and (Luke) Swedberg and all the guys up there are super welcoming. I'm excited to get into that program and fill my role.”

Before that is the Platteview postseason. The Trojans went to state his sophomore year, won a game his junior year. The final steps, he hopes, come with this team.

And he’ll be there. Bum knee and all.

“I was definitely worried that I wouldn't be able to finish my senior season,’’ he said. “I mean, this is what every high school kid waits for, four years to play this season.

“The doubt definitely sunk into my mind but once I figured it out and got past a couple quarters, that mindset, I was good to go.”