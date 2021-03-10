 Skip to main content
Class C-1: Adams Central defeats St. Paul in overtime to advance to semifinals
BASKETBALL

Tyler Slechta

Adams Central's Tyler Slechta dribbles down the court with St. Paul's Thomas Wroblewski guarding him.

 SAVANNAH HAMM, THE WORLD-HERALD

LINCOLN — Adams Central did it to St. Paul once again.

The Patriots defeated the Wildcats 63-56 in overtime Wednesday night in a Class C-1 game of the boys state tournament. Adams Central knocked St. Paul out of the tourney last year and defeated the Wildcats earlier this season.

Lucas Bohlen scored 18 points for the Patriots, who advance to play Wayne in an 11:15 a.m. semifinal Friday. Tyler Slechta added 16 and Cam Foster 15.

The game was tied at 48 at the end of regulation, though St. Paul had a chance to win it in the closing seconds. The Wildcats were unable to get off a shot and the game went to the four-minute overtime.

St. Paul went ahead in the OT on a three-point play by Andy Poss but that was the Wildcats' only lead. Adams Central responded with a 9-0 run to pull away and secure the win.

Bohlen was 8 for 8 from the line in the overtime to lead the way for the Patriots, who are seeking their second title and first since 2016.

Poss led St. Paul with 21 points and Tommy Wroblewski added 19.

"I feel so bad for that group in the locker room," Wildcats coach Derek Reinsch said. "They battled all the way."

​St. Paul (23-3)................18  13  13  4    8—56

Adams Central (25-2).....17  16  10  7  13—63

SP: Tommy Wroblewski 19, Jaxson Klinginsmith 7, Andy Poss 21, Elijah Larson 2, Logan Vogel 7.

AC: Tyler Slechta 16, Lucas Bohlen 18, Paul Fago 7, Jacob Eckhardt 2, Dante Boelhower 5, Cam Foster 15.

Wednesday at the Nebraska boys state basketball tournament

mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH

Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @MPattersonOWH. Phone: 402-444-1350.

