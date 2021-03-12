 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Class C-1: Adams Central defeats Wayne, advances to state final
0 comments
topical
BASKETBALL

Class C-1: Adams Central defeats Wayne, advances to state final

{{featured_button_text}}
Lucas Bohlen

Lucas Bohlen led Adams Central with 14 points, including four 3-pointers. He broke the school record for treys, set by his brother David. "It was nice to break it," Bohlen said. "I'll have to talk to him about it."

 ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD

LINCOLN — A quick start helped lead to victory Friday for Adams Central, which will play for its first state title.

The Patriots defeated Wayne 52-40 in a Class C-1 semifinal of the boys state basketball tournament. Adams Central will play two-time defending champion Auburn for the championship Saturday at 10:45 a.m. at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Coach Zac Foster's squad never trailed, leading 12-5 after the first quarter and 26-12 at halftime. The second-ranked Patriots (26-2) extended that advantage to 19 in the second half and cruised home.

"I'm so thankful for today," Foster said. "All five guys on the floor connected as one on defense."

Adams Central, which won in overtime Wednesday against St. Paul, also has the motivation. The Patriots have been to state seven times the past 11 years, finishing second in 2016 and third last year.

​"We've got kids that really care," Foster said. "They wanted to get back to this stage."

Lucas Bohlen led Adams Central with 14 points, including four 3-pointers. He broke the school record for treys, set by his brother David.

"It was nice to break it," Bohlen said. "I'll have to talk to him about it."

The second-ranked Patriots shot 59% from the field to put away the eighth-ranked Blue Devils, who were seeking their fourth title and first since 1956. Wayne could get no closer than 12 in the second half.

"We wanted to get off to a quick start," Bohlen said. "We had to show our dominance."

Dante Boelhower added 12 for Adams Central, which now faces the challenge of undefeated Auburn and its 61-game win streak.

"At some time we're going to win a title," Foster said. "I'm not sure if it happens tomorrow but it's going to happen someday."

Brandon Bartos scored 11 points for 23-6 Wayne, which will play a 9 a.m. consolation game Saturday against Omaha Concordia.

Wayne (23-6)...................5 7 13 15—40

Adams Central (26-2).......12 14 13 13—52

W: Alex Phelps 3, Treyton Blecke 2, Brandon Bartos 11, Tanner Walling 7, Jacob Kneifl 2, Colton Vovos 7, Daniel Judd 8.

AC: Tyler Slechta 7, Sam Dierks 5, Lucas Bohlen 14, Paul Fago 6, Dante Boelhower 12, Cam Foster 8.

Friday at the Nebraska boys state basketball tournament

mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis: Djokovic wins record-extending ninth Australian Open

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @MPattersonOWH. Phone: 402-444-1350.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert