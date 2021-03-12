Class C-1: Adams Central defeats Wayne, advances to state final

LINCOLN — A quick start helped lead to victory Friday for Adams Central, which will play for its first state title.

The Patriots defeated Wayne 52-40 in a Class C-1 semifinal of the boys state basketball tournament. Adams Central will play two-time defending champion Auburn for the championship Saturday at 10:45 a.m. at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Coach Zac Foster's squad never trailed, leading 12-5 after the first quarter and 26-12 at halftime. The second-ranked Patriots (26-2) extended that advantage to 19 in the second half and cruised home.

"I'm so thankful for today," Foster said. "All five guys on the floor connected as one on defense."

Adams Central, which won in overtime Wednesday against St. Paul, also has the motivation. The Patriots have been to state seven times the past 11 years, finishing second in 2016 and third last year.

​"We've got kids that really care," Foster said. "They wanted to get back to this stage."

Lucas Bohlen led Adams Central with 14 points, including four 3-pointers. He broke the school record for treys, set by his brother David.

"It was nice to break it," Bohlen said. "I'll have to talk to him about it."