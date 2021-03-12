Class C-1: Adams Central defeats Wayne, advances to state final

"We wanted to get off to a quick start," Bohlen said. "We had to show our dominance."
Dante Boelhower added 12 for Adams Central, which now faces the challenge of undefeated Auburn and its 61-game win streak.
"At some time we're going to win a title," Foster said. "I'm not sure if it happens tomorrow but it's going to happen someday."
Brandon Bartos scored 11 points for 23-6 Wayne, which will play a 9 a.m. consolation game Saturday against Omaha Concordia.
Wayne (23-6)...................5 7 13 15—40 Adams Central (26-2).......12 14 13 13—52
W: Alex Phelps 3, Treyton Blecke 2, Brandon Bartos 11, Tanner Walling 7, Jacob Kneifl 2, Colton Vovos 7, Daniel Judd 8.
AC: Tyler Slechta 7, Sam Dierks 5, Lucas Bohlen 14, Paul Fago 6, Dante Boelhower 12, Cam Foster 8.
Friday at the Nebraska boys state basketball tournament
Auburn's Cameron Binder (2) passes the ball through a wall of arms in the Auburn vs. Omaha Concordia NSAA Class C1 state semifinal game in Lincoln on Friday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Concordia's Gage Kanzmeier (3) flies to the hoop with Auburn's Cameron Binder (2) trying to block in the Auburn vs. Omaha Concordia NSAA Class C1 state semifinal game in Lincoln on Friday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
An Auburn fans holds up a 61-0 sign before the start of the Auburn vs. Omaha Concordia NSAA Class C1 state semifinal game in Lincoln on Friday. Auburn won the game 39-37 in double overtime to extend their record to 61-straight wins.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Auburn's Daniel Frary (14) and Omaha Concordia's Karsten Mathsen (24) react after Frary sinks a free throw in the second overtime of the Auburn vs. Omaha Concordia NSAA Class C1 state semifinal game in Lincoln on Friday. Auburn won the game 39-37 in double overtime.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Auburn's Daniel Frary (14) shoots and makes a free throw in the second overtime of the Auburn vs. Omaha Concordia NSAA Class C1 state semifinal game in Lincoln on Friday. Auburn won the game 39-37 in double overtime.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Concordia's Karsten Mathsen (24) and Auburn's Daniel Frary (14) go after a ball that slipped between the legs of Mathsen in the Auburn vs. Omaha Concordia NSAA Class C1 state semifinal game in Lincoln on Friday. Auburn won the game 39-37 in double overtime.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Auburn cheerleaders perform during the Auburn vs. Omaha Concordia NSAA Class C1 state semifinal game in Lincoln on Friday. Auburn won the game 39-37 in double overtime.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Concordia's Karsten Mathsen (24) moves with the ball in the Auburn vs. Omaha Concordia NSAA Class C1 state semifinal game in Lincoln on Friday. Auburn won the game 39-37 in double overtime.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Auburn head coach Jim Weeks calls out to his team during the Auburn vs. Omaha Concordia NSAA Class C1 state semifinal game in Lincoln on Friday. Auburn won the game 39-37 in double overtime.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Auburn's Maverick Binder (3) eyes the ball controlled by Omaha Concordia's Karsten Mathsen (24) during the Auburn vs. Omaha Concordia NSAA Class C1 state semifinal game in Lincoln on Friday. Auburn won the game 39-37 in double overtime.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Auburn's Daniel Frary (14) goes for two points with Omaha Concordia's Zachary Alharithy (32) stretching out to swat the ball away in the Auburn vs. Omaha Concordia NSAA Class C1 state semifinal game in Lincoln on Friday. Auburn won the game 39-37 in double overtime.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Auburn fans react to a play in the Auburn vs. Omaha Concordia NSAA Class C1 state semifinal game in Lincoln on Friday. Auburn won the game 39-37 in double overtime.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Concordia head coach Ken Kulus calls out to his team in the Auburn vs. Omaha Concordia NSAA Class C1 state semifinal game in Lincoln on Friday. Auburn won the game 39-37 in double overtime.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Auburn's Ryan Binder (4) drives past Omaha Concordia's Zachary Kulus (4) in the Auburn vs. Omaha Concordia NSAA Class C1 state semifinal game in Lincoln on Friday. Auburn won the game 39-37 in double overtime.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Concordia fans watch the Auburn vs. Omaha Concordia NSAA Class C1 state semifinal game in Lincoln on Friday. Auburn won the game 39-37 in double overtime.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Concordia's Justin Otten (20) and Auburn's Daniel Frary (14) go up for the tip of the first overtime during the Auburn vs. Omaha Concordia NSAA Class C1 state semifinal game in Lincoln on Friday. Auburn won the game 39-37 in double overtime.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Concordia's Ian Groninga (23) moves with the ball in the Auburn vs. Omaha Concordia NSAA Class C1 state semifinal game in Lincoln on Friday. Auburn won the game 39-37 in double overtime.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Auburn head coach Jim Weeks talks to his team during a break in the Auburn vs. Omaha Concordia NSAA Class C1 state semifinal game in Lincoln on Friday. Auburn won the game 39-37 in double overtime.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Auburn's Cade Patzel (5) drives past Omaha Concordia's Ian Groninga (23) in the Auburn vs. Omaha Concordia NSAA Class C1 state semifinal game in Lincoln on Friday. Auburn won the game 39-37 in double overtime.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Concordia fans watch with anticipation during the Auburn vs. Omaha Concordia NSAA Class C1 state semifinal game in Lincoln on Friday. Auburn won the game 39-37 in double overtime.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Concordia's Karsten Mathsen (24) and Justin Otten (20) walk across the court after a foul during the Auburn vs. Omaha Concordia NSAA Class C1 state semifinal game in Lincoln on Friday. Auburn won the game 39-37 in double overtime.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Concordia's Zachary Kulus (4) looks to pass the ball in the Auburn vs. Omaha Concordia NSAA Class C1 state semifinal game in Lincoln on Friday. Auburn won the game 39-37 in double overtime.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
The Auburn bench celebrates a play in the Auburn vs. Omaha Concordia NSAA Class C1 state semifinal game in Lincoln on Friday. Auburn won the game 39-37 in double overtime.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Auburn's Cameron Binder (2) celebrates as the final buzzer sounds for the Auburn vs. Omaha Concordia NSAA Class C1 state semifinal game in Lincoln on Friday. Auburn won the game 39-37 in double overtime.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Adams Central's Dante Boelhower (15) grabs a rebound ahead of Wayne's Treyton Blecke (4) and Tanner Walling (24) in the Wayne vs. Adams Central NSAA Class C1 state semifinal game in Lincoln on Friday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Wayne's Tanner Walling (24) moves with the ball in the Wayne vs. Adams Central NSAA Class C1 state semifinal game in Lincoln on Friday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Adams Central's Dante Boelhower (15) goes for the basket with Wayne's Colton Vovos (33) trailing behind in the Wayne vs. Adams Central NSAA Class C1 state semifinal game in Lincoln on Friday. Adams Central won the game 52-40.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
The Adams Central bench mimics the shot of teammate Dante Boelhower (15) in the Wayne vs. Adams Central NSAA Class C1 state semifinal game in Lincoln on Friday. Adams Central won the game 52-40.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Adams Central head coach Zac Foster talks to a referee in the Wayne vs. Adams Central NSAA Class C1 state semifinal game in Lincoln on Friday. Adams Central won the game 52-40.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Adams Central's Lucas Bohlen (2) and Wayne's Tanner Walling (24) battle for the ball in the air during the Wayne vs. Adams Central NSAA Class C1 state semifinal game in Lincoln on Friday. Adams Central won the game 52-40.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Wayne's Daniel Judd (42) stretches for the hoop in the Wayne vs. Adams Central NSAA Class C1 state semifinal game in Lincoln on Friday. Adams Central won the game 52-40.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Wayne fans watch the Wayne vs. Adams Central NSAA Class C1 state semifinal game in Lincoln on Friday. Adams Central won the game 52-40.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Dylan Pfeifer, an Adams Central senior, cheers on his team during the Wayne vs. Adams Central NSAA Class C1 state semifinal game in Lincoln on Friday. Adams Central won the game 52-40.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Adams Central's Tyler Slechta (0) moves races past Wayne's Colton Vovos (33) in the Wayne vs. Adams Central NSAA Class C1 state semifinal game in Lincoln on Friday. Adams Central won the game 52-40.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Wayne's Jacob Phelps (1) looks for a play to develop in the Wayne vs. Adams Central NSAA Class C1 state semifinal game in Lincoln on Friday. Adams Central won the game 52-40.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Wayne head coach Rob Sweetland calls out to his team in the Wayne vs. Adams Central NSAA Class C1 state semifinal game in Lincoln on Friday. Adams Central won the game 52-40.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Wayne fans react to a play in the Wayne vs. Adams Central NSAA Class C1 state semifinal game in Lincoln on Friday. Adams Central won the game 52-40.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
A Wayne cheerleader performs during the Wayne vs. Adams Central NSAA Class C1 state semifinal game in Lincoln on Friday. Adams Central won the game 52-40.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Adams Central's Lucas Bohlen (2) shoots a three-pointer in the Wayne vs. Adams Central NSAA Class C1 state semifinal game in Lincoln on Friday. Adams Central won the game 52-40.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Wayne's Brandon Bartos (15) walks off the court in the Wayne vs. Adams Central NSAA Class C1 state semifinal game in Lincoln on Friday. Adams Central won the game 52-40.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Adams Central's Dante Boelhower (15) celebrates following the Wayne vs. Adams Central NSAA Class C1 state semifinal game in Lincoln on Friday. Adams Central won the game 52-40.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone
All the latest updates for Nebraska High School sports