LINCOLN — Ashland-Greenwood bested Auburn for a state title again. This one wasn’t nearly as dramatic.

One year after a buzzer-beating shot propelled them to the Class C-1 state title, the Bluejays (27-2) led wire to wire in a suffocating 54-24 win Saturday afternoon at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Auburn’s point total is the lowest in any state final since the NSAA went to six classes in 1984.

Brooks Kissinger finished with a game-high 16 points and Cougar Konzem added 13 as the third seed built an early 16-4 lead and cruised from there. Auburn (21-7) shot 8 of 27 (29.6%) — Payton Boden finished with a team-best seven.​

