Class C-1: Ashland-Greenwood wins state title with buzzer-beating shot

LINCOLN – Ashland-Greenwood’s faith never wavered.

The Bluejays had it in the spiritual sense and with trust in each other.

It merged at the end of the combined school’s first state boys basketball championship.

Cale Jacobsen gave up the ball, kicking it back to Evan Shepard in the left corner. The 3-ball went in with a second left, for a 36-33 win over three-time defending champion Auburn in the Class C-1 final at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

“I saw him there as I came off the ball screen to the left,’’ Jacobsen said. “I knew that if I couldn't get down here to the rim, it was an easy kicker. And I knew it was going to go and I just had that confidence in him.

“It looked good off the hand. I think we all could say that. And right away, I knew it was, and he knew it was, in, so it was just as a pretty cool moment.”

Shepard was the second grandchild of the late Wes Shepard, a Nebraska High School Hall of Fame coach, to be on a winning team this week. His cousin Sarah plays for Class A girls champion Fremont.

“He’d be ecstatic about it,’’ Evan said. “But I also hope he would be ecstatic about the way we performed out there. And the way we handled ourselves playing this game for God’s glory and not for ours.”

Cale Jacobsen said his faith strengthened during his long recovery from ACL surgery that cost him his junior season in basketball and senior season in football. Players started a Bible study at the start of this season

“I think that's really what made it, our connection with God, but also with each other as brothers. That much stronger,’’ Jacobsen said. “We've been able to just be positive and we can have those tough talks with each other on the court and off court.

“I think that bond has just been a lot better than a basketball game.”

Auburn tried to shake the No. 1 Jays (27-1) after trailing by seven with 3 minutes left. The No. 6 Bulldogs (25-3) scored the next seven points on a pullup jumper by Ryan Binder, a 3-pointer by Maverick Binder and a Ryan Binder layup with 30 seconds left on the possession after an offensive foul on Jacobsen.

Binder had an and-one free throw. It was short and Dane Jacobsen, Cale’s sophomore brother, gathered the rebound. Jays coach Jacob Mohs was not about to take a timeout and let Auburn’s Jim Weeks time to plot.

“I trust what these guys will do,’’ Mohs said. “We handled it the same way in the past and probably in the future. Give your guy the ball and let him go make a play.”

Weeks said the Auburn defense was intent on not letting Jacobsen take the last shot. The senior had 12 points after getting only a basket in the first half.

“We did what we had to do to stop him because he, for a C-1 player in the state of Nebraska, is an elite player at this level,’’ Weeks said. “We had to double-team him some and really help off some people. We did it all game long and it worked and just at the end, we weren't going to let him go shoot a layup.

“This is just a crushing defeat. I’m just absolutely distraught. I’m getting emotional about it but what do you do? You just move on and appreciate what you do and try to make some positive responses.”

Auburn (25-3) 10 6 8 9—33

Ashland-Greenwood (27-1) 8 4 10 14—36

A: Skyler Roubal 7-12 1-2 15, Ryan Dixon 0-2 0-0 0, Maverick Binder 1-3 0-0 3, Ryan Binder 4-9 0-1 8, Marcus Hudson 0-0 0-0 0, Nixon Ligouri 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 15-35 1-3 33.

AG: Cougar Konzem 1-5 0-0 2, Max Parker 0-0 0-0 0, Cale Jacobsen 6-8 0-0 12, Evan Shepard 3-9 0-0 7, Brooks Kissinger 2-8 4-4 8, Dane Jacobsen 3-3 0-0 7, Drake Zimmerman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 15-33 4-4 36.

3-point goals: 2-7 (Dixon 0-1, M. Binder 1-1, Hudson 1-5), AG 2-11 (Konzem 0-1, C. Jacobsen 0-1, Shepard 1-5, Kissinger 0-3, D. Jacobsen 1-1). Total fouls: A 11, AG 9. Fouled out: none. Technicals: none. Turnovers: A 5, AG 5. Rebounds: A 21 (Roybal 7), AG 19 (C. Jacobsen 5). Field-goal percentage: A .429, AG .455. Free-throw percentage: A .333, AG 1.000.

