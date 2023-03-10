LINCOLN — Back again.

Auburn extended its Class C-1 record run of consecutive state finals appearances to five with Friday’s 54-53 win over Omaha Concordia in the semifinals at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

“These are always going to be games that it's not a style thing," said Jim Weeks, who shares Auburn’s coaching duties with son Jackson. “It's just finding a way to win by one point.

“Our kids are really committed. They buy in and not everybody buys into that style of play.”

Weeks took in stride the good-natured kidding of No. 4 Auburn (21-6) getting to 50 points for the first time in its past seven tournament games.

The Bulldogs do the grinder style that predominates Class C-1 for the most part better than the rest.

“It’s not new to us," Concordia coach Ken Kulus said. “We weren’t scared of it. “I thought our kids did a really good job executing. Obviously we had to shoot it pretty quick at the end and got some to go in.”

Auburn broke a 35-35 tie with a 9-0 run that started with back-to-back and-ones by 6-foot-8 senior Carson Leslie and junior guard Maverick Binder. Binder had seven of the nine points.

“We talk a lot about what it really comes down to and it comes down to a defensive rebound, comes down to a big close out," said Kulus, whose run at state ended at the hands of Auburn for the third consecutive year, “If you secure those defensive rebounds, it's a different game. And we're not trying to catch up like we did.”

No. 6 Concordia made it a one-possession game at 50-48 and 52-50 as it was getting 2-for-1 tradeoffs with Auburn going 1-for-2 at the line on four consecutive trips.

Skylar Roubal made two free throws with 6.9 seconds left to boost the lead to four, able to withstand Elliott Wilson’s 3 as time ran out.

Nixon Ligouri led Auburn with 17 points. Binder had 13, Roubal 11 and Leslie 10.

Quientan McCafferty, at 6-10 the tallest player at state, made five 3s and led Concordia (24-4) with 21 points. Carter Sunde had 19.

Auburn (21-6).......................8 11 13 22—54

Omaha Concordia (24-4).......3 18 7 25—53

A: Nixon Ligouri 17, Maverick Binder 13, Skyler Roubal 11, Carson Leslie 10, Payton Boden 3.

OC: Quientan McCafferty 21, Carter Sunde 19, Jackson Shepherd 8, Elliott Wilson 3, Jackson Thrasher 2.​

