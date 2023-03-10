Auburn extended its Class C-1 record run of consecutive state finals appearances to five with Friday’s 54-53 win over Omaha Concordia in the semifinals at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
“These are always going to be games that it's not a style thing," said Jim Weeks, who shares Auburn’s coaching duties with son Jackson. “It's just finding a way to win by one point.
“Our kids are really committed. They buy in and not everybody buys into that style of play.”
Weeks took in stride the good-natured kidding of No. 4 Auburn (21-6) getting to 50 points for the first time in its past seven tournament games.
The Bulldogs do the grinder style that predominates Class C-1 for the most part better than the rest.
“It’s not new to us," Concordia coach Ken Kulus said. “We weren’t scared of it. “I thought our kids did a really good job executing. Obviously we had to shoot it pretty quick at the end and got some to go in.”
Auburn broke a 35-35 tie with a 9-0 run that started with back-to-back and-ones by 6-foot-8 senior Carson Leslie and junior guard Maverick Binder. Binder had seven of the nine points.
“We talk a lot about what it really comes down to and it comes down to a defensive rebound, comes down to a big close out," said Kulus, whose run at state ended at the hands of Auburn for the third consecutive year, “If you secure those defensive rebounds, it's a different game. And we're not trying to catch up like we did.”
No. 6 Concordia made it a one-possession game at 50-48 and 52-50 as it was getting 2-for-1 tradeoffs with Auburn going 1-for-2 at the line on four consecutive trips.
Skylar Roubal made two free throws with 6.9 seconds left to boost the lead to four, able to withstand Elliott Wilson’s 3 as time ran out.
Nixon Ligouri led Auburn with 17 points. Binder had 13, Roubal 11 and Leslie 10.
Quientan McCafferty, at 6-10 the tallest player at state, made five 3s and led Concordia (24-4) with 21 points. Carter Sunde had 19.
Auburn (21-6).......................8 11 13 22—54 Omaha Concordia (24-4).......3 18 7 25—53
A: Nixon Ligouri 17, Maverick Binder 13, Skyler Roubal 11, Carson Leslie 10, Payton Boden 3.
OC: Quientan McCafferty 21, Carter Sunde 19, Jackson Shepherd 8, Elliott Wilson 3, Jackson Thrasher 2.
» Get the full story later on Omaha.com
Here's the Nebraska high school boys basketball bracket after completion of Day 2 in Lincoln!
Hear from Millikan, who scored 36 points in the Trojans' first-round win and who acknowledged this being one of his final high school games.
Here's the sights and sounds pregame of the Santee vs. Shelton first-round game with a traditional fight song from the Santee Sioux Reservation!
Hear from coach Jorgens after last year's runner-up started their 2023 tournament with a win
Photos: 2023 Nebraska boys basketball state tournament, Thursday
Crete's Aidan McDowell (11) goes for two points while up against Elkhorn's Nathan Roberts (45) and Dyllan Bertucci (3) in the Elkhorn vs. Crete boys basketball NSAA Class B quarterfinal game in Lincoln on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn's Cole Petersen (22) and Crete's Kenner Svitak (13) stretch out for the ball in the Elkhorn vs. Crete boys basketball NSAA Class B quarterfinal game in Lincoln on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Crete's Justus Gardiner (32) high-fives fans following the Elkhorn vs. Crete boys basketball NSAA Class B quarterfinal game in Lincoln on Thursday. Crete won the game 66-61.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Crete's Mason Crumbliss (21), Kenner Svitak (13) and Justus Gardiner (32) all go up for the rebound in the Elkhorn vs. Crete boys basketball NSAA Class B quarterfinal game in Lincoln on Thursday. Crete won the game 66-61.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
The Crete bench celebrates a play in the Elkhorn vs. Crete boys basketball NSAA Class B quarterfinal game in Lincoln on Thursday. Crete won the game 66-61.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn's Luke Howard (0) controls the ball in the Elkhorn vs. Crete boys basketball NSAA Class B quarterfinal game in Lincoln on Thursday. Crete won the game 66-61.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Crete's Jabin Gardiner (12) looks to pass the ball past Elkhorn's Charlie Lamski (11) in the Elkhorn vs. Crete boys basketball NSAA Class B quarterfinal game in Lincoln on Thursday. Crete won the game 66-61.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Braxton Ehlers, a Creete junior, and other in the student section, cheer during the Elkhorn vs. Crete boys basketball NSAA Class B quarterfinal game in Lincoln on Thursday. Crete won the game 66-61.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Crete's Trace Egge (23) gets a layup in the Elkhorn vs. Crete boys basketball NSAA Class B quarterfinal game in Lincoln on Thursday. Crete won the game 66-61.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Crete head coach Tony Siske watches his team in the Elkhorn vs. Crete boys basketball NSAA Class B quarterfinal game in Lincoln on Thursday. Crete won the game 66-61.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn's Colin Comstock (1) looks to pass the ball in the Elkhorn vs. Crete boys basketball NSAA Class B quarterfinal game in Lincoln on Thursday. Crete won the game 66-61.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Crete fans react to a call in the Elkhorn vs. Crete boys basketball NSAA Class B quarterfinal game in Lincoln on Thursday. Crete won the game 66-61.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Crete fans celebrate a play in the Elkhorn vs. Crete boys basketball NSAA Class B quarterfinal game in Lincoln on Thursday. Crete won the game 66-61.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Crete's Mason Crumbliss (21) celebrates with the student section following the Elkhorn vs. Crete boys basketball NSAA Class B quarterfinal game in Lincoln on Thursday. Crete won the game 66-61.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Crete's Reece Vertin (15) and Jabin Gardiner (12) walk off the court following the Elkhorn vs. Crete boys basketball NSAA Class B quarterfinal game in Lincoln on Thursday. Crete won the game 66-61.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's Jack Healey (50) goes for two points past Bennington's Isaac Conner (5) and Dylan Casart (45) in the Omaha Skutt vs. Bennington boys basketball NSAA Class B quarterfinal game in Lincoln on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Bennington's Trey Bird (2) gets caught between Omaha Skutt's Brock Scholl (44) and Jack Healey (50) in the Omaha Skutt vs. Bennington boys basketball NSAA Class B quarterfinal game in Lincoln on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's Justin Ferrin (3) controls the ball in the Omaha Skutt vs. Bennington boys basketball NSAA Class B quarterfinal game in Lincoln on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's Justin Ferrin (3) has the ball swatted away form him Bennington's Bryce Dunning (10) in the Omaha Skutt vs. Bennington boys basketball NSAA Class B quarterfinal game in Lincoln on Thursday. Omaha Skutt won the game 56-40.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Bennington fans react to a play in the Omaha Skutt vs. Bennington boys basketball NSAA Class B quarterfinal game in Lincoln on Thursday. Omaha Skutt won the game 56-40.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Bennington's Gunnar Lym (11) bowls through Omaha Skutt's Wyatt Archer (2) in the Omaha Skutt vs. Bennington boys basketball NSAA Class B quarterfinal game in Lincoln on Thursday. Omaha Skutt won the game 56-40.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Bennington head coach Luke Olson watches his team in the Omaha Skutt vs. Bennington boys basketball NSAA Class B quarterfinal game in Lincoln on Thursday. Omaha Skutt won the game 56-40.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's Jacob Brack (34) spins past Bennington's Isaac Conner (5) in the Omaha Skutt vs. Bennington boys basketball NSAA Class B quarterfinal game in Lincoln on Thursday. Omaha Skutt won the game 56-40.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Bennington's Isaac Conner (5) goes for two points past Omaha Skutt's Jack Healey (50) and Brock Scholl (44) in the Omaha Skutt vs. Bennington boys basketball NSAA Class B quarterfinal game in Lincoln on Thursday. Omaha Skutt won the game 56-40.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
The Omaha Skutt bench reacts to a play in the Omaha Skutt vs. Bennington boys basketball NSAA Class B quarterfinal game in Lincoln on Thursday. Omaha Skutt won the game 56-40.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's Justin Ferrin (3) keeps the ball from Bennington's Austin Kaiser (1) and Trey Bird (2) in the Omaha Skutt vs. Bennington boys basketball NSAA Class B quarterfinal game in Lincoln on Thursday. Omaha Skutt won the game 56-40.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Bennington fans support Gunnar Lym (11) as he shoots a free throw in the Omaha Skutt vs. Bennington boys basketball NSAA Class B quarterfinal game in Lincoln on Thursday. Omaha Skutt won the game 56-40.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt head coach Kyle Jurgens watches his team in the Omaha Skutt vs. Bennington boys basketball NSAA Class B quarterfinal game in Lincoln on Thursday. Omaha Skutt won the game 56-40.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Bennington's Dylan Casart (45) and Omaha Skutt's Jack Healey (50) sketch out for the ball in the Omaha Skutt vs. Bennington boys basketball NSAA Class B quarterfinal game in Lincoln on Thursday. Omaha Skutt won the game 56-40.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's Kyle Cannon (12) looks to pass the ball over Bennington's Nicholas Colvert (4) in the Omaha Skutt vs. Bennington boys basketball NSAA Class B quarterfinal game in Lincoln on Thursday. Omaha Skutt won the game 56-40.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's Gabriel Edstrand (20) and Dylan Van Dyke (22) run off the court following the Omaha Skutt vs. Bennington boys basketball NSAA Class B quarterfinal game in Lincoln on Thursday. Omaha Skutt won the game 56-40.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Santee's Kellen Medina defends Shelton's Jamesyn Thober as he takes a shot during the class D2 Nebraska state boys basketball tournament on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Santee's Austyn Saul gets fouled by Shelton's Ashton Simmons during the class D2 Nebraska state boys basketball tournament on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Santee's Austyn Saul shoots a basket against Shelton during the class D2 Nebraska state boys basketball tournament on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Santee's Austyn Saul shoots a three-point basket in front of Shelton's Riley Bombeck during the class D2 Nebraska state boys basketball tournament on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
TaS’unke Ska Culture Club performs during the halftime of Santee's game with Shelton.Santee during the class D2 Nebraska state boys basketball tournament on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Thomas James adjusts the regalia of his grandson Bird James before the Santee and Shelton game during the class D2 Nebraska state boys basketball tournament on Thursday. Bird performed with TaS’unke Ska Culture Club during halftime of Santee's game with Shelton.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Bird James waits in the hallway before Santee takes on during the class D2 Nebraska state boys basketball tournament on Thursday. Bird performed with TaS’unke Ska Culture Club during halftime of Santee's game with Shelton.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Santee's Justus Denney, center, passes the ball away from Shelton's Ashton Simmons, left, and Riley Bombeck, right, during the class D2 Nebraska state boys basketball tournament on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Shelton's Benjamin Myers fouls Santee's Austyn Saul during the class D2 Nebraska state boys basketball tournament on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Santee's TaSunka Starlin shoots a basket against Shelton during the class D2 Nebraska state boys basketball tournament on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
The Santee bench hopes for a three-point basket against Shelton during the class D2 Nebraska state boys basketball tournament on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Santee fans cheer their team on as they take on Shelton during the class D2 Nebraska state boys basketball tournament on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Santee's Kellen Medina greets his teams during player introductions before playing Shelton during the class D2 Nebraska state boys basketball tournament on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Shelton's Riley Bombeck pulls down a rebound in front of Santee's Kellen Medina during the class D2 Nebraska state boys basketball tournament on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Santee's Austyn Saul shoots a free-throw basket during the class D2 Nebraska state boys basketball tournament on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!