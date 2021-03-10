 Skip to main content
Class C-1: Auburn extends win streak to 60 with first-round victory over Pierce
BASKETBALL

Auburn

Auburn's Cameron Binder looks to pass the ball over the fingertips of Pierce's Chaden Roth.

 ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD

LINCOLN — Auburn extended its win streak to 60 by defeating Pierce 51-28 in a first-round Class C-1 game at the boys state basketball tournament Wednesday.

Daniel Frary scored 18 points and Cam Binder had 14 to pace the 24-0 Bulldogs, the two-time defending C-1 champions.

​The Bluejays finish the season 21-5.

Get the full story later tonight on NEPrepZone.com or in tomorrow's print editions

Wednesday at the Nebraska boys state basketball tournament

mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @MPattersonOWH. Phone: 402-444-1350.

