Class C-1: Auburn extends win streak to 60 with first-round victory over Pierce

Auburn's Cameron Binder looks to pass the ball over the fingertips of Pierce's Chaden Roth.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
LINCOLN — Auburn extended its win streak to 60 by defeating Pierce 51-28 in a first-round Class C-1 game at the boys state basketball tournament Wednesday.
Daniel Frary scored 18 points and Cam Binder had 14 to pace the 24-0 Bulldogs, the two-time defending C-1 champions.
The Bluejays finish the season 21-5.
Elkhorn Mount Michael's Airan Lopez (24) moves down the court in the Elkhorn Mount Michael vs. Beatrice NSAA Class B state quarterfinal game in Lincoln on Wednesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Waverly's Andrew Heffelfinger (20) and his teammates celebrate as the final buzzer sounds for the Omaha Skutt vs. Waverly NSAA Class B state quarterfinal game in Lincoln on Wednesday. Waverly won the game 41-40.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Pierce's Logan Moeller (1) takes a look at the game clock during a break in the Auburn vs. Pierce NSAA Class C1 state quarterfinal game in Lincoln on Wednesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Auburn's Cameron Binder (2) looks to pass the ball over the fingertips of Pierce's Chaden Roth (20) in the Auburn vs. Pierce NSAA Class C1 state quarterfinal game in Lincoln on Wednesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Beatrice's Tucker Timmerman (24) grabs ahold of the ball during a skirmish on the floor with Elkhorn Mount Michael's Airan Lopez (24) and Joseph Bruggeman (3) in the Elkhorn Mount Michael vs. Beatrice NSAA Class B state quarterfinal game in Lincoln on Wednesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Beatrice's Elliot Jurgens (5) shoots the ball in the Elkhorn Mount Michael vs. Beatrice NSAA Class B state quarterfinal game in Lincoln on Wednesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's James Gninefou (32) moves down the court in the Omaha Skutt vs. Waverly NSAA Class B state quarterfinal game in Lincoln on Wednesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Waverly's Andrew Heffelfinger (20) looks to pass the ball in the Omaha Skutt vs. Waverly NSAA Class B state quarterfinal game in Lincoln on Wednesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
The Waverly bench celebrates a three-pointer in the Omaha Skutt vs. Waverly NSAA Class B state quarterfinal game in Lincoln on Wednesday. Waverly won the game 41-40.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Waverely's Drew Miller is checked on after an injury in the first half of the Omaha Skutt vs. Waverly NSAA Class B state quarterfinal game in Lincoln on Wednesday. Waverly won the game 41-40.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Waverly's Anthony Heffelfinger Jr., (40) moves with the ball in the Omaha Skutt vs. Waverly NSAA Class B state quarterfinal game in Lincoln on Wednesday. Waverly won the game 41-40.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Waverly fans celebrate a play in the Omaha Skutt vs. Waverly NSAA Class B state quarterfinal game in Lincoln on Wednesday. Waverly won the game 41-40.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Waverly's Cole Murray (10) goes for two points while being blocked by Omaha Skutt's Luke Starr (50) and Justin Ferrin (3) in the Omaha Skutt vs. Waverly NSAA Class B state quarterfinal game in Lincoln on Wednesday. Waverly won the game 41-40.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's Grant Dvorak (20) moves down the court in the Omaha Skutt vs. Waverly NSAA Class B state quarterfinal game in Lincoln on Wednesday. Waverly won the game 41-40.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Waverly fans celebrate a play in the Omaha Skutt vs. Waverly NSAA Class B state quarterfinal game in Lincoln on Wednesday. Waverly won the game 41-40.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt head coach Kyle Jurgens talks to his team during a break in the Omaha Skutt vs. Waverly NSAA Class B state quarterfinal game in Lincoln on Wednesday. Waverly won the game 41-40.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's Samuel Kudron (14) and Waverly's Cole Murray (10) both go up for a rebound in the Omaha Skutt vs. Waverly NSAA Class B state quarterfinal game in Lincoln on Wednesday. Waverly won the game 41-40.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's James Gninefou (32) stretches out for the ball in the Omaha Skutt vs. Waverly NSAA Class B state quarterfinal game in Lincoln on Wednesday. Waverly won the game 41-40.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt senior Kyle Hansen celebrates a play in the Omaha Skutt vs. Waverly NSAA Class B state quarterfinal game in Lincoln on Wednesday. Waverly won the game 41-40.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Waverly's Hogan Wingrove (50) gets caught between Omaha Skutt's Grant Dvorak (20) and Luke Starr (50) in the Omaha Skutt vs. Waverly NSAA Class B state quarterfinal game in Lincoln on Wednesday. Waverly won the game 41-40.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Waverly head coach Ryan Reeder calls out to a player in the Omaha Skutt vs. Waverly NSAA Class B state quarterfinal game in Lincoln on Wednesday. Waverly won the game 41-40.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Waverly's Hogan Wingrove (50) and Omaha Skutt's Justin Ferrin (3) both leap for the ball in the Omaha Skutt vs. Waverly NSAA Class B state quarterfinal game in Lincoln on Wednesday. Waverly won the game 41-40.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's Benjamin Hawk (5) and Waverly's Preston Harms (42) both stretch out for the ball in the Omaha Skutt vs. Waverly NSAA Class B state quarterfinal game in Lincoln on Wednesday. Waverly won the game 41-40.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's Charles Fletcher (24) shoots a free throw in the Omaha Skutt vs. Waverly NSAA Class B state quarterfinal game in Lincoln on Wednesday. Waverly won the game 41-40.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
A Beatrice cheerleader performs during the Elkhorn Mount Michael vs. Beatrice NSAA Class B state quarterfinal game in Lincoln on Wednesday. Beatrice won the game 49-39.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Beatrice fans celebrate basket in the Elkhorn Mount Michael vs. Beatrice NSAA Class B state quarterfinal game in Lincoln on Wednesday. Beatrice won the game 49-39.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn Mount Michael head coach Derrik Spooner watch this team in the Elkhorn Mount Michael vs. Beatrice NSAA Class B state quarterfinal game in Lincoln on Wednesday. Beatrice won the game 49-39.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn Mount Michael's Airan Lopez (24) makes a jump shot over Beatrice's Tucker Timmerman (24) in the Elkhorn Mount Michael vs. Beatrice NSAA Class B state quarterfinal game in Lincoln on Wednesday. Beatrice won the game 49-39.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
A young Beatrice fan watches for themself on the big screen during the Elkhorn Mount Michael vs. Beatrice NSAA Class B state quarterfinal game in Lincoln on Wednesday. Beatrice won the game 49-39.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Beatrice's Devin Smith (10) lines up his shot from the corner in the Elkhorn Mount Michael vs. Beatrice NSAA Class B state quarterfinal game in Lincoln on Wednesday. Beatrice won the game 49-39.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Beatrice head coach Clark Ribble cheers on his team during the Elkhorn Mount Michael vs. Beatrice NSAA Class B state quarterfinal game in Lincoln on Wednesday. Beatrice won the game 49-39.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn Mount Michael fans give spirit fingers to Kuon Kuon (11) as he shoots a free throw in the Elkhorn Mount Michael vs. Beatrice NSAA Class B state quarterfinal game in Lincoln on Wednesday. Beatrice won the game 49-39.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Beatrice senior Drew Arnold cheers on his team during the Elkhorn Mount Michael vs. Beatrice NSAA Class B state quarterfinal game in Lincoln on Wednesday. Beatrice won the game 49-39.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Beatrice's Elliot Jurgens (5) goes for two points over a block attempt by Elkhorn Mount Michael's Airan Lopez (24) in the Elkhorn Mount Michael vs. Beatrice NSAA Class B state quarterfinal game in Lincoln on Wednesday. Beatrice won the game 49-39.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn Mount Michael's Kyle Pelan (32) eyes the hoop while being defended by Beatrice's Kaden Glynn (20) in the Elkhorn Mount Michael vs. Beatrice NSAA Class B state quarterfinal game in Lincoln on Wednesday. Beatrice won the game 49-39.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Beatrice fans celebrate a play during the Elkhorn Mount Michael vs. Beatrice NSAA Class B state quarterfinal game in Lincoln on Wednesday. Beatrice won the game 49-39.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn Mount Michael's Kuon Kuon (11) looks to pass the ball in the Elkhorn Mount Michael vs. Beatrice NSAA Class B state quarterfinal game in Lincoln on Wednesday. Beatrice won the game 49-39.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Beatrice's Devin Smith (10) walks off the court in victory following the Elkhorn Mount Michael vs. Beatrice NSAA Class B state quarterfinal game in Lincoln on Wednesday. Beatrice won the game 49-39.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Beatrice's Kaden Glynn (20) celebrates with his team as the clocks hits zero for the Elkhorn Mount Michael vs. Beatrice NSAA Class B state quarterfinal game in Lincoln on Wednesday. Beatrice won the game 49-39.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Seating is blocked off to allow for social distancing during the Elkhorn Mount Michael vs. Beatrice NSAA Class B state quarterfinal game in Lincoln on Wednesday. Beatrice won the game 49-39.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
