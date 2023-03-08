LINCOLN — Auburn controlled the tempo Wednesday at the boys state basketball tournament, which was bad news for top-ranked Wahoo.

The eighth-seeded Bulldogs defeated the Class C-1 No. 1 Warriors 47-44 on Wednesday in a first-round game at the Devaney Center. Auburn (20-6) advances to a Friday semifinal while Wahoo finishes 24-2.

Auburn co-coach Jim Weeks, whose deliberate control game has led to three recent state titles for the Bulldogs, was at it again Wednesday. Wahoo's only lead was 11-10 early in the second quarter.

The Bulldogs led 8-7 after the opening period and 22-18 at halftime. A long 3-pointer at the buzzer by Maverick Binder gave Auburn that four-point advantage heading to the locker room.

Auburn led 30-27 after the third quarter and lived up to its Bulldogs nickname, doggedly hanging onto that lead the rest of the way. Wahoo got within two points several times but Auburn always responded.

The Bulldogs' final 12 points came from the free-throw line as Auburn converted 12 of 16.

Nixon Liguori scored eight points in the fourth quarter, including a free throw with 1.9 seconds left that put Auburn ahead 47-44. Wahoo went to the line one more time but came up empty.

​"They're a super team," Weeks said. "They played really hard but we were just warriors today."

It was a disappointing finish for top-seeded Wahoo, which was eliminated in the opening round last year by eighth-seeded Fort Calhoun.

"I just told our guys that I have no words right now," Wahoo coach Kevin Scheef said. "There's a lot of pain and we just didn't get it done today."

He added that Auburn is a difficult match-up for any team at state.

"They are incredibly disciplined, and they play great man to man defense," he said. "They make their free throws and make everything tough on you."

Binder and Carson Leslie each finished with 13 for the Bulldogs while Liguori had 10.

Marcus Glock scored 16 to pace Wahoo.

Auburn will play in a 9 a.m. semifinal Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in quest of its fourth state title in the past five years.

Auburn (20-6) ... 8 14 8 17—47

Wahoo (24-2) ... 7 11 9 17—44

A: Nixon Liguori 10, Maverick Binder 13, Payton Boden 1, Skyler Roybal 8, Austin Lavigne 2, Carson Leslie 13.

W: Marcus Glock 16, Owen Hancock 6, De'Andre Nelson 3, Garrett Grandgenett 3, Trey Simon 7, Karson Kasischke 4, Anthony Simon 5.

Omaha Concordia 53, Pierce 45

LINCOLN — Pierce saw their season come to an end on Wednesday morning at the Bob Devaney Sports Center, as the Omaha Concordia Mustangs defeated the Bluejays 53-45 in the quarterfinals of the Nebraska Class C1 boys state basketball tournament.

A jumper by Abram Scholting tied the game at 22 with five minutes, 37 seconds left in the third quarter.

Jackson Shepherd drove for two on Concordia’s ensuing possession, then Quientan McCafferty hit a three as the Mustangs used an 8-0 run to take a 30-22 lead with 1:11 left in the period.

McCafferty, a 6 foot, 10 inch junior center, led Concordia with 18 points, shooting 3 for 4 from three-point range. His presence on defense also made it hard for the Bluejays to execute.

“I thought we did a good job of getting the ball to the lane, but, obviously, (McCafferty) in there altered a few more shots than we’re used to, having to try to score over something like that,” Pierce coach Mike Emory said. “But you can’t stop attacking, You’ve got to keep playing.”

Ben Brahmer gave Pierce some momentum with a three with 55.8 seconds left, the Bluejays’ first of the day. However, the Mustangs answered on their next possession, when Carter Sunde hit a stepback jumper to put them up 32-25 heading into the fourth.

Elliott Wilson had a steal-and-score 46 seconds into the fourth for the Mustangs, then McCafferty hit two free throws. Deon Watts responded with a three, then McCafferty hit one of his own.

After another two by Sunde, Scholting hit a three and a two to make it 41-33 with 3:16 left to play.

Concordia responded with baskets from Wilson and Jack Thrasher, then Scholting hit another three for Pierce and Colby Anderson drove for two, making it 45-38 with 1:50 remaining.

As the Mustangs began to control the ball and make their way to the free throw line, Scholting continued to surge, executing a three-point play and hitting a three to make it 51-44 with 34.1 seconds left. From there, Concordia held on defense and punched its ticket to the state semifinals for the second time in the last three years.

Scholting led the Bluejays with 20 points while Brahmer followed with 18. Although the seniors had successful days offensively, Concordia’s ability to limit the other scorers was a big key, according to its coach Ken Kulus.

“We knew we had to shut them down, but the other guys on their team have been able to step out and make a three and that’s what pops them,” he said. “We knew we were going to have to guard those, but we also talked about not letting (Watts) and not letting (Jacksen Wachholtz) and not letting (Anderson) make those threes that they’ve made the whole year.

“I really thought it was just the close out on the off guys that really got us the separation,” Kulus added.

Outside of Scholting and Brahmer, Watts had three points while Anderson had four.

Sunde and Wilson had 11 and 10 points for the Mustangs, respectively. Thrasher had nine and Shepherd had five to round them out.

A free throw by Brahmer got the scoring started in the game. McCafferty responded with a layup, then Brahmer made two free throws. Wilson got the Mustangs going with a three, then made the first of two free throws.

Brahmer hit a mid-range jumper to get Pierce within one, then McCafferty made his first three for Concordia.

Brahmer and Scholting each got two to start the second quarter, allowing Pierce to tie the game at nine with 7:19 to go. Not long after, Thrasher hit one from downtown to put the Mustangs back up.

Anderson drove for two before Sunde hit a pair of twos. Brahmer and Spehperd traded twos, then Scholting made a free throw, but Concordia still led 18-16 at halftime.

Concordia now advances to the C1 semifinals for the second time in three years. The Mustangs will square off against the Auburn Bulldogs, who beat them in overtime of the state semifinals two years ago.

Though their season comes to a close, the Bluejays checked off a lot of accomplishments on their way to their second state tournament in three years.

Pierce won its holiday tournament, the Northeast Nebraska Shootout, beating Auburn in the final. The Bluejays also won the Mid-State Conference tournament at home, where they also won their district final game against Columbus Scotus.

“We hadn’t been on the road for about four weeks. We kind of wanted to play the state tournament up in Pierce, but they said they didn’t want to,” Emory joked.

Emory had coached many of these Bluejays for 10 years. Seeing them grow up and accomplish as much as they did in their careers, and this season was something to be proud of.

“I have a son in the group (Travis) who’s a junior and then the senior class and those kids, those eight juniors and seniors, have played together every year since they were first graders,” he said. “Just an unbelievable run and I couldn’t be prouder of them.”

— James Murphy, Norfolk Daily News

Concordia 9 9 14 21 — 53

Pierce 5 11 9 20 — 45

CONCORDIA (24-3): Andrew Kulus, 0-3 0-0 0; Quientan McCafferty, 6-12, 3-5 18; Elliott Wilson, 3-7 3-8 10; Jack Thrasher, 9; Jackson Shepherd, 2-4 1-4 5; Carter Sunde, 4-8 3-4 11; Totals, 18-40 12-23 53.

PIERCE (23-4): Addison Croghan, 0-2 0-0 0; Jacksen Wachholtz, 0-2 0-0 0; Colby Anderson, 2-4 0-0 4, Ben Brahmer, 7-15 3-4 18, Deon Watts, 1-3 0-0 3; Abram Scholting, 7-19 3-6 20; Totals, 17-45 6-10 45.

Ogallala 67, Central City 46

Ogallala runs a high powered offense, and they showcased it early on in Wednesday’s quarterfinal game against Central City.

The Indians scored 18 points in the first quarter, 10 of which came from junior post player Harrison Caskey. At halftime, Ogallala led 35-23.

Central City was unable to slow down the Indians’ offense and never cut the lead to double digits, as Ogallala won 67-46 to advance to Friday’s Class C-1 state semifinal at 10:45 a.m. at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

“They just move and move and move and move,” Central City coach B.J. Blase said about Ogallala’s offense. “Nothing really affects them. I thought we hung in there for a while. They got so many shots in the paint. We’d get a stop, and they’d get an offensive rebound. That was kind of a killer for a while. Our kid’s effort was awesome. Ogallala obviously has a great shot to win it all. Proud of my kids and congrats to them.”

Ogallala coach Andy Gillen credited the Indians’ state tournament experience last season, where they lost 56-43 to the eventual champion Ashland-Greenwood, for their fast start.

“I just think we understood from last year when we played Ashland-Greenwood,” he said. “We got smacked early. We were just never able to recover, so it’s just really important that you come out and try to get yourself established in the type of game plan you want. We were fortunate to hit some shots early to get us going. The tempo was something we definitely wanted to push, and we did a good job of that.”

Ogallala runs a coach Bobby Knight motion offense, Gillen said. The Indians (27-0) had seven different players score, with shifty senior guard Jeron Gager leading the team with 22 points. That came with Ogallala not hitting a 3-pointer in the contest.

“Basically, our team revolves around two things, and what makes them special is how hard they play and how well they play together,” Gillen said. “We probably have the worst athletes at the state tournament here in Lincoln. We’re just a bunch of average athletes that have a really good skill level, and they understand we need everyone to play. Playing hard and playing together is just the recipe for what we do.”

The Indians’ didn’t necessarily play lockdown defense in the first half. However, it was Central City that had a difficult time converting, shooting just 33% from the floor over the course of the first two quarters. The Bison were also 3 of 8 from the free throw line in the first half.

“You never know what’s going to happen down here,” Blase said. “Maybe you get hot, maybe you don’t. We did miss some easy ones. Unfortunately, when we missed those, they’d come down and score. That can’t happen. I felt pretty good out of halftime. I thought maybe our kids would come out and score three times and hold them a couple of times, and the opposite happened. That was the game right there. They’re really good defensively. They get you going with pace.”

Just 1:21 into the game, Central City starter Ashton Gragg picked up his second foul of the game and was forced to sit on the bench until near the end of the quarter. Gragg picked up his third foul of the game with 4:46 left in the first half. Blase said having him in foul trouble hurt the Bison.

“We wanted to keep him in as long as we could, and we had to take him out because you can’t have three in the first half,” Blase said. “When he went out, Blake Jensen did a good job of coming in. Derek Pfeifer stepped up. That’s a testament to our guys. I thought Ashton came back and played smart and did a good job the rest of the game to not foul out.”

Ogallala will play the winner of Ashland-Greenwood-Sidney in Friday’s semifinal game. Gillen said the class is stacked, as seen by No. 8 seed Auburn upsetting No. 1 seed Wahoo 47-44 in Wednesday’s opening game.

“We had a really good season and got the No. 2 seed, and our draw is the 24-3 team which is really tough,” Gillen said. “It’s stacked. I knew all eight teams coming in had a shot to win it. It’s going to come down to who’s hot. It’s a little surprising that Auburn got Wahoo but not really. Auburn lives here. I’m sure Wahoo when they got that draw were like ‘are you kidding me?’

“It’s part of it in C-1, and I thought all year long there were 12 good teams. It was going to be a fight to get into state. Now, you’re here and every team is hot and playing well. Any given night, any team can win.”

Central City (24-4) was led by Kenai Kearney’s 18 points. The Bison also picked up another 14 from Ayden Zikmund. After making the state tournament for the first time since 1947, Blase said it’s difficult to see the year come to an end for the Bison.

“It’s always hard at the end of the season, no matter what kind of year you have,” Blase said. “You spend so much time with these kids. We had a really, really special season this year. A lot of things happened that have never happened in our program.

“It’s going to be weird not seeing a lot of them in open gym and stuff like that. They improved a lot, and I’m super proud of them. I tell them it’s like having 16 sons. These younger kids will come up, and we’ll treat them the same way. We’ll get better from this, and our goal is to come back next year.”

— Cody Frederick, Grand Island Independent

