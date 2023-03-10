LINCOLN — Back again.

Auburn extended its Class C-1 record run of consecutive state finals appearances to five with Friday’s 54-53 win over Omaha Concordia in the semifinals at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

“These are always going to be games that it's not a style thing," said Jim Weeks, who shares Auburn’s coaching duties with son Jackson. “It's just finding a way to win by one point.

“Our kids are really committed. They buy in and not everybody buys into that style of play.”

Weeks took in stride the good-natured kidding of No. 4 Auburn (21-6) getting to 50 points for the first time in its past seven tournament games.

The Bulldogs do the grinder style that predominates Class C-1 for the most part better than the rest.

“It’s not new to us," Concordia coach Ken Kulus said. “We weren’t scared of it. “I thought our kids did a really good job executing. Obviously we had to shoot it pretty quick at the end and got some to go in.”

Auburn broke a 35-35 tie with a 9-0 run that started with back-to-back and-ones by 6-foot-8 senior Carson Leslie and junior guard Maverick Binder. Binder had seven of the nine points.

“We talk a lot about what it really comes down to and it comes down to a defensive rebound, comes down to a big close out," said Kulus, whose run at state ended at the hands of Auburn for the third consecutive year, “If you secure those defensive rebounds, it's a different game. And we're not trying to catch up like we did.”

No. 6 Concordia made it a one-possession game at 50-48 and 52-50 as it was getting 2-for-1 tradeoffs with Auburn going 1-for-2 at the line on four consecutive trips.

Skylar Roubal made two free throws with 6.9 seconds left to boost the lead to four, able to withstand Elliott Wilson’s 3 as time ran out.

Nixon Ligouri led Auburn with 17 points. Binder had 13, Roubal 11 and Leslie 10.

Quientan McCafferty, at 6-10 the tallest player at state, made five 3s and led Concordia (24-4) with 21 points. Carter Sunde had 19.

Auburn (21-6).......................8 11 13 22—54

Omaha Concordia (24-4).......3 18 7 25—53

A: Nixon Ligouri 17, Maverick Binder 13, Skyler Roubal 11, Carson Leslie 10, Payton Boden 3.

OC: Quientan McCafferty 21, Carter Sunde 19, Jackson Shepherd 8, Elliott Wilson 3, Jackson Thrasher 2.​

Ashland-Greenwood 50, Ogallala 20

Ashland-Greenwood put on the best defensive performance in a Class C-1 tournament game when it defeated Ogallala 50-20 in Friday's semifinals at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

“In these games, you’ve got to just find out where you stand against the best teams,” Ashland-Greenwood coach Jacob Mohs said. “We challenge our kids to play strong, to win the paint, and to compete on every possession. And they did an amazing job today.”

The No. 4 Bluejays (26-2) will face No. 4 Auburn (21-6) in the final. It’s the first time since the 2009 and 2010 seasons that the same two teams have met in back-to-back Class C-1 finals. Ashland won last year 36-33.

The defending state champions started Friday's game against Ogallala, one of the two undefeated teams at state, with a 14-2 lead and held the Indians to single-digit scoring in every quarter.

“We pride ourselves on defense because we know that’s what we’re best at,” junior Dane Jacobsen said. “We just went out there, played team defense, and got the job done.”

The previous best defensive showings were by Wahoo Neumann when it held Lincoln Christian in 2015 and Louisville the next year to 23 points.

Harry Caskey had seven of his 13 points in the first half for the Indians, whose only other scoring in a nine-point half was by season scoring leader Jeron Gager. That was his only scoring.

Caskey made two early shots to cut the Indians’ deficit to single digits.

The Bluejays responded, though, thanks in part to a pair of late baskets by Dawson Thies, and led 30-14 after three quarters. Jacobsen had seven of his game-high 16 in the final quarter.

He said the Bluejays were able to take advantage of the Indians’ switch-heavy defense.

“They’re a great team obviously,” Jacobsen said. “But if you slip into the paint, if you just spread out [and] space out a little bit, you’re going to find someone cutting in the middle.”

Ashland-Greenwood improves to 26-2 as it turns its focus toward Auburn. The Bulldogs are seeking their fourth title in five years.

“We’re not real results-based or outcomes based,” Mohs said. “If we just go compete, be physical and strong on the inside, work on the perimeter, and be strong with the basketball, everything else takes care of itself.”

Ogallala’s perfect season ended as the Indians dropped to 27-1 before a Saturday third-place game against Omaha Concordia.

