Class C-1 boys: Cale Jacobsen sets record in Ashland-Greenwood's win; Auburn ends Fort Calhoun's run

LINCOLN — Cale Jacobsen broke the Class C-1 tournament record with 43 points and No. 1 Ashland-Greenwood advanced to play three-time champion Auburn with Thursday's 62-55 win over No. 2 Kearney Catholic.

Jacobsen was 13 of 17 from the field with three 3s and a perfect 14-of-14 at the line.

» Get the full story later tonight at Omaha.com.

— Stu Pospisil, The World-Herald

Auburn 48, Fort Calhoun 46

Fort Calhoun's 99-year dream of a second state championship came to an end Thursday at the boys state basketball tournament.

Auburn advanced to the Class C-1 final with a 48-46 overtime victory over the Pioneers, making their first state tourney appearance since winning the title in 1923.

Fort Calhoun's Carsen Schwarz sank a pair of free throws with 1.6 seconds left in regulation to force overtime. The Bulldogs prevailed by outscoring the Pioneers 11-9, mostly from the free-throw line.

Six of those Auburn points — a basket and four foul shots — came from sophomore guard Maverick Binder. He finished with a team-high 24 points.

"It helped me a lot being here last year," he said. "I knew that I had to stay calm and stick with it."

Auburn opened a four-point lead in OT and the Pioneers could get no closer than two the rest of the way.

Bulldogs coach Jim Weeks said he was aware his team was playing a squad that hadn't been to state since Warren G. Harding was president.

"I think about all that stuff," he said. "Look at me. I'm a nervous wreck."

Weeks said both teams — fourth-seeded Auburn and eighth-seeded Fort Calhoun — came into the tourney as underdogs.

"It's good to see them get this far," he said. "I'm sure it's a great thing for their community."

Pioneers coach TJ O'Connor said he was proud of his squad, which will play Friday in a consolation game.

"Our kids left everything on the court," he said. "To get back here to state was awesome for everybody in Fort Calhoun."

The game was tied at 18 at halftime but the Pioneers grabbed a 29-27 advantage heading into the final period. Fort Calhoun held its last lead at 35-34 with 42 seconds left when Schwarz scored, but a three-point play by Binder put Auburn back on top.

That set the stage for Schwarz's late free throws that forced overtime. He finished with a game-high 27 points before fouling out late in the overtime.

"The big thing for us was getting back to state," Weeks said. "We still have a chance."

Fort Calhoun (21-6)....10 8 11 8 9—46

Auburn (25-3).............10 8 9 10 11—48

FC: Grayson Bouwman 11, Zane Schwarz 6, Carsen Schwarz 27, Glenn Hunter 2.

A: Ryan Dixon 3, Maverick Binder 24, Ryan Binder 7, Marcus Hudson 8, Skyler Roybal 6.

— Mike Patterson, The World-Herald

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone All the latest updates for Nebraska High School sports Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Stu Pospisil Reporter - High school sports Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf. Follow him on Twitter @stuOWH. Email stu.pospisil@owh.com Follow Stu Pospisil Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today