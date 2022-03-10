Class C-1 boys: Cale Jacobsen sets record in Ashland-Greenwood's win; Auburn ends Fort Calhoun's run

LINCOLN — Cale Jacobsen broke the Class C-1 tournament record with 43 points and No. 1 Ashland-Greenwood advanced to play three-time champion Auburn with Thursday's 62-55 win over No. 2 Kearney Catholic.
Jacobsen was 13 of 17 from the field with three 3s and a perfect 14-of-14 at the line.
» Get the full story later tonight at Omaha.com. — Stu Pospisil, The World-Herald Auburn 48, Fort Calhoun 46
Fort Calhoun's 99-year dream of a second state championship came to an end Thursday at the boys state basketball tournament.
Auburn advanced to the Class C-1 final with a 48-46 overtime victory over the Pioneers, making their first state tourney appearance since winning the title in 1923.
Fort Calhoun's Carsen Schwarz sank a pair of free throws with 1.6 seconds left in regulation to force overtime. The Bulldogs prevailed by outscoring the Pioneers 11-9, mostly from the free-throw line.
Six of those Auburn points — a basket and four foul shots — came from sophomore guard Maverick Binder. He finished with a team-high 24 points.
"It helped me a lot being here last year," he said. "I knew that I had to stay calm and stick with it."
Auburn opened a four-point lead in OT and the Pioneers could get no closer than two the rest of the way.
Bulldogs coach Jim Weeks said he was aware his team was playing a squad that hadn't been to state since Warren G. Harding was president.
"I think about all that stuff," he said. "Look at me. I'm a nervous wreck."
Weeks said both teams — fourth-seeded Auburn and eighth-seeded Fort Calhoun — came into the tourney as underdogs.
"It's good to see them get this far," he said. "I'm sure it's a great thing for their community."
Pioneers coach TJ O'Connor said he was proud of his squad, which will play Friday in a consolation game.
"Our kids left everything on the court," he said. "To get back here to state was awesome for everybody in Fort Calhoun."
The game was tied at 18 at halftime but the Pioneers grabbed a 29-27 advantage heading into the final period. Fort Calhoun held its last lead at 35-34 with 42 seconds left when Schwarz scored, but a three-point play by Binder put Auburn back on top.
That set the stage for Schwarz's late free throws that forced overtime. He finished with a game-high 27 points before fouling out late in the overtime.
"The big thing for us was getting back to state," Weeks said. "We still have a chance."
Fort Calhoun (21-6)....10 8 11 8 9—46 Auburn (25-3).............10 8 9 10 11—48
FC: Grayson Bouwman 11, Zane Schwarz 6, Carsen Schwarz 27, Glenn Hunter 2.
A: Ryan Dixon 3, Maverick Binder 24, Ryan Binder 7, Marcus Hudson 8, Skyler Roybal 6.
— Mike Patterson, The World-Herald
Photos: 2022 Nebraska state basketball tournaments, Wednesday
Lincoln Southwest's Hayden Rather (left) and Emma Dostal hold each other's hands as their team is ahead late in the fourth quarter during their semifinal game against Millard South at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Southwest players encourage Kennedi Williams before she shoots a free throw late in the fourth quarter during their semifinal game against Millard South at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Southwest's Malayah Long reacts as Lincoln Southwest is ahead late in the fourth quarter during their semifinal game against Millard South at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South players react as they trail Lincoln Southwest in the second half during their semifinal game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Southwest players celebrates after Taryn Ling hits a 3-pointer at the buzzer before halftime of their semifinal game against Millard South at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Fremont players celebrate after Taylor McCabe's 3-pointer during their semifinal game against Lincoln High at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Fremont's Sarah Shepard (left) battles Lincoln High's Dyvine Harris for a loose ball during their semifinal game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Fremont's Taylor McCabe (right) gets around Lincoln High's Dyvine Harris during their semifinal game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Fremont's Taylor McCabe (right) shoots during their semifinal game against Lincoln High at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln High's Briauna Robinson (top) and Dyvine Harris (right) block Fremont's Taylor McCabe during their semifinal game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Fremont's Isabella Keaton (left) tries to score while pressured by Lincoln High's Kiana Wiley during their semifinal game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln High's Dyvine Harris (right) tries to stop Fremont's Isabella Keaton during their semifinal game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Fremont's Taylor McCabe (right) celebrates after Isabella Keaton got fouled during their semifinal game against Lincoln High at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Fremont's McKenna Murphy (left) battles Lincoln High's Briauna Robinson for a loose ball during their semifinal game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Fremont players celebrate after winning their semifinal game against Lincoln High at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Fremont fans celebrate with the players after they won their semifinal game against Lincoln High at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln High's Briauna Robinson (right) gets past Fremont's Sarah Shepard during their semifinal game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln High's Kiana Wiley (right) gets past Fremont's Emmalee Sheppard during their semifinal game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Fremont's Sydney Glause (right) battles Lincoln High's Kiana Wiley (left) and Jailynn Brill for the rebound during their semifinal game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Fremont's Taylor McCabe tries to get past Lincoln High's Jailynn Brill during their semifinal game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Southwest's Kennadi Williams (left) tries to get past Millard South's Juliana Jones during their semifinal game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Khole Lemon (left) battles Lincoln Southwest's Taryn Ling for a rebound during their semifinal game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Juliana Jones (right) tries to stop Lincoln Southwest's Freddie Wallace during their semifinal game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Southwest's Aniya Seymore (center) celebrates after getting fouled during their semifinal game against Millard South at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Southwest players celebrate after defeating Millard South in their semifinal game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Southwest players celebrate after defeating Millard South in their semifinal game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Southwest players celebrate after defeating Millard South in their semifinal game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Southwest players celebrate after defeating Millard South in their semifinal game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Roncalli's Quincey Evans knocks Beatrice's Nicholas Kenney's ball loose during a Class B state basketball tournament game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Wednesday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Beatrice's Elliot Jurgens (5) fights for a rebound with Omaha Roncalli's Jacob Orr (22) during a Class B state basketball tournament game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Wednesday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Roncalli's Brady McGill attempts a layup against Beatrice's Dawson Loomis during a Class B state basketball tournament game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Wednesday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Roncalli's Brent Heller Jr. drives to the basket against Beatrice's Elliot James during a Class B state basketball tournament game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Wednesday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Beatrice head coach Clark Ribble hugs Elliot Jurgens during the final seconds of their game against Omaha Roncalli during a Class B state basketball tournament game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Wednesday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Roncalli's Brady McGill attempts a shot against Beatrice's Luke Feist during a Class B state basketball tournament game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Wednesday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Roncalli's Quincey Evans drives to the basket against Beatrice's Crew Meints (11) and Luke Feist (23) during a Class B state basketball tournament game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Wednesday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's James Gninefou drives to the basket against Platteview's Michael Wiebelhaus during a Class B state basketball tournament game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Wednesday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's Justin Ferrin attempts a 3-pointer against Platteview's Ezra Stewart (0) during a Class B state basketball tournament game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Wednesday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's Jacob Brack grabs a rebound against Platteview's Alex Draper (10) and Dayton Swanson (50) during a Class B state basketball tournament game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Wednesday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's Gabriel Edstand grabs for a rebound Platteview's Cael Wichman (20) and Michael Wiebelhaus (3) during a Class B state basketball tournament game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Wednesday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's Gabriel Edstand guards the ball from Platteview's Cael Wichman during a Class B state basketball tournament game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Wednesday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's James Gninefou high fives coaches during intros before a game against Platteview during a Class B state basketball tournament game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Wednesday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Pllateview's Alex Draper (10) strips a ball from Omaha Skutt's Benjamin Teal during a Class B state basketball tournament game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Wednesday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's James Gninefou attempts a layup in traffic against Platteview during a Class B state basketball tournament game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Wednesday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's Gabriel Edstrand grabs a rebound against Platteview during a Class B state basketball tournament game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Wednesday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Platteview's Michael Wiebelhaus drives to the basket against Omaha Skutt's Justin Ferrin during a Class B state basketball tournament game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Wednesday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
