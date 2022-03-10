 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BASKETBALL

Class C-1 boys: Cale Jacobsen sets record in Ashland-Greenwood's win; Auburn ends Fort Calhoun's run

It was a super day for Ashland-Greenwood fans, who watched their Bluejays advance to the Class C-1 final of the boys state basketball tournament with a win over Kearney Catholic.

 MIKE PATTERSON, THE WORLD-HERALD

LINCOLN — Cale Jacobsen broke the Class C-1 tournament record with 43 points and No. 1 Ashland-Greenwood advanced to play three-time champion Auburn with Thursday's 62-55 win over No. 2 Kearney Catholic.

Jacobsen was 13 of 17 from the field with three 3s and a perfect 14-of-14 at the line.

— Stu Pospisil, The World-Herald

Auburn 48, Fort Calhoun 46

Fort Calhoun's 99-year dream of a second state championship came to an end Thursday at the boys state basketball tournament.

Auburn advanced to the Class C-1 final with a 48-46 overtime victory over the Pioneers, making their first state tourney appearance since winning the title in 1923.

Fort Calhoun's Carsen Schwarz sank a pair of free throws with 1.6 seconds left in regulation to force overtime. The Bulldogs prevailed by outscoring the Pioneers 11-9, mostly from the free-throw line.

Six of those Auburn points — a basket and four foul shots — came from sophomore guard Maverick Binder. He finished with a team-high 24 points.

"It helped me a lot being here last year," he said. "I knew that I had to stay calm and stick with it."

Auburn opened a four-point lead in OT and the Pioneers could get no closer than two the rest of the way.

Bulldogs coach Jim Weeks said he was aware his team was playing a squad that hadn't been to state since Warren G. Harding was president.

"I think about all that stuff," he said. "Look at me. I'm a nervous wreck."

Weeks said both teams — fourth-seeded Auburn and eighth-seeded Fort Calhoun — came into the tourney as underdogs.

"It's good to see them get this far," he said. "I'm sure it's a great thing for their community."

Pioneers coach TJ O'Connor said he was proud of his squad, which will play Friday in a consolation game.

"Our kids left everything on the court," he said. "To get back here to state was awesome for everybody in Fort Calhoun."

The game was tied at 18 at halftime but the Pioneers grabbed a 29-27 advantage heading into the final period. Fort Calhoun held its last lead at 35-34 with 42 seconds left when Schwarz scored, but a three-point play by Binder put Auburn back on top.

That set the stage for Schwarz's late free throws that forced overtime. He finished with a game-high 27 points before fouling out late in the overtime.

"The big thing for us was getting back to state," Weeks said. "We still have a chance."

Fort Calhoun (21-6)....10  8  11    8   9—46

Auburn (25-3).............10  8   9  10  11—48

FC: Grayson Bouwman 11, Zane Schwarz 6, Carsen Schwarz 27, Glenn Hunter 2.

A: Ryan Dixon 3, Maverick Binder 24, Ryan Binder 7, Marcus Hudson 8, Skyler Roybal 6.

— Mike Patterson, The World-Herald

mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf. Follow him on Twitter @stuOWH. Email stu.pospisil@owh.com

Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @MPattersonOWH. Phone: 402-444-1350.

