Class C-1 boys: Fort Calhoun advances to state basketball semifinals

LINCOLN — It was apparent from the outset that Fort Calhoun had no interest in waiting until 2121 to play another state tournament game.

Instead the Pioneers will take the court for Thursday’s Class C-1 semifinals after executing one of the biggest upsets in recent state tournament history.

A 3-point basket from the right wing by junior Austin Welchert with six seconds to play gave Fort Calhoun a 54-52 shocker over top-seeded and No. 3-ranked Wahoo in Tuesday’s opening round of the C-1 state tournament at the Devaney Center.

Fort Calhoun was making their first state tournament appearance since 1923, when the Pioneers won the Class N title.

The Pioneers (21-5) will play the winner of Tuesday’s Omaha Concordia-Auburn game Thursday at 9 a.m. at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

