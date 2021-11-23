 Skip to main content
Class C-1: Columbus Lakeview fends off Pierce to win state football title
FOOTBALL

Columbus Lakeview

Columbus Lakeview's Adam VanCleave gets pushed out of bounds by Pierce's Benjamin Brahmer as he returns the opening kickoff.

 CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD

The title games have been set for 2021 Nebraska high school football.

LINCOLN — The returns are in for Columbus Lakeview. They are the Class C-1 state champions.

Aided by a 56-yard scoop-and-score touchdown, a 35-yard interception return that was cashed in on the next play, and a 67-yard kickoff return to open the game with a field goal, the Vikings dethroned 2020 champion Pierce with a 37-25 victory before 2,735 at Memorial Stadium.

Adam VanCleave had the interception and kickoff returns, Braxton Borer the dash with the fumble.

It was the first time since 1984 that both teams in the C-1 final had two losses.

After Vikings quarterback Kolby Blaser scored with 4:07 left for a two-score lead, the Lakeview defense defused Pierce’s fading hopes with back-to-back sacks.

Matthew Christensen caught two of Abram Scholting’s three touchdown passes for Pierce. Scholting was 14 of 21 for 263 yards.​

Check NEPrepZone.com later today for the full story or read tomorrow's edition of the Omaha World-Herald.

stu.pospisil@owh.com, twitter.com/stuOWH

Tags

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf. Follow him on Twitter @stuOWH. Email stu.pospisil@owh.com

