Class C-1: Columbus Lakeview fends off Pierce to win state football title

LINCOLN — The returns are in for Columbus Lakeview. They are the Class C-1 state champions.

Aided by a 56-yard scoop-and-score touchdown, a 35-yard interception return that was cashed in on the next play, and a 67-yard kickoff return to open the game with a field goal, the Vikings dethroned 2020 champion Pierce with a 37-25 victory before 2,735 at Memorial Stadium.

Adam VanCleave had the interception and kickoff returns, Braxton Borer the dash with the fumble.

It was the first time since 1984 that both teams in the C-1 final had two losses.

After Vikings quarterback Kolby Blaser scored with 4:07 left for a two-score lead, the Lakeview defense defused Pierce’s fading hopes with back-to-back sacks.

Matthew Christensen caught two of Abram Scholting’s three touchdown passes for Pierce. Scholting was 14 of 21 for 263 yards.​

