Class C-1: Defending champion North Bend defeats Winnebago, advances to final

LINCOLN — Defending champion North Bend defeated Winnebago 60-40 on Friday in a Class C-1 semifinal at the girls state basketball tournament.
Sydney Emanuel scored 27 points to pace the 23-3 Tigers, who advance to the final Saturday at 10:45 a.m. at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Her sister Kaitlyn Emanuel added 11.
North Bend will be seeking its fourth state title in its 12th trip to state.
>> Get the full story later tonight on NEPrepZone.com or in tomorrow's print editions
Photos: Friday at the girls state basketball tournament
mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH