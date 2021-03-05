 Skip to main content
Class C-1: Defending champion North Bend defeats Winnebago, advances to final
BASKETBALL

Winnebago-North Bend

Winnebago's Keisha Snyder fights for a rebound with North Bend Central's Ally Pojar.

 LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD

LINCOLN — Defending champion North Bend defeated Winnebago 60-40 on Friday in a Class C-1 semifinal at the girls state basketball tournament.

Sydney Emanuel scored 27 points to pace the 23-3 Tigers, who advance to the final Saturday at 10:45 a.m. at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Her sister Kaitlyn Emanuel added 11.

​North Bend will be seeking its fourth state title in its 12th trip to state.

>> Get the full story later tonight on NEPrepZone.com or in tomorrow's print editions

Photos: Friday at the girls state basketball tournament

mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH

