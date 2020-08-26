Class C-1: Family’s adversity fuels Wayne senior lineman Mike Leatherdale

And with his father and the rest of his family by his side, Leatherdale’s confidence grew along with his weight and strength.

None of this is lost on Blue Devil coach Russ Plager, who has the luxury of a player who can create major disruptions for opponents, even when he’s not the one who makes the play.

“He’s extremely quick for his size. He can be disruptive by getting up field and rushing the passer,” Plager said. “When he is playing the run game he takes up two to three blockers every play. He allows our linebackers to run around and make plays.”

College coaches have taken notice, too.

He also plays on the offensive line but is being recruited as a defensive tackle. Leatherdale holds FCS offers from Illinois State and North Dakota. Division II schools Northwest Missouri State, UNK, Wayne State, Sioux Falls, Minnesota State and Augustana also have offered. Wyoming, South Dakota State, Northern Illinois, North Dakota State and Northern Iowa have shown interest.

“I talk the most to North Dakota, South Dakota State and Wyoming,” he said. “They call and text quite a bit.”

Leatherdale is also a standout wrestler. He won the 2020 Class B heavyweight tile and says he wants to be more than just an athlete in college.