Class C-1: Family’s adversity fuels Wayne senior lineman Mike Leatherdale

Before the attention from the media and college coaches, Mike Leatherdale’s life was turned upside down.
A fire at his childhood home in Rogers, Minnesota, before his eighth-grade year changed the course of his life and, though he didn’t know it at the time, provided him with the passion to succeed.
In 2016, his father, Chris, rushed into the home to do what he could to save it from the flames. He was burned on nearly half of his body.
“He is my motivation,” said his son, now a 6-foot-3, 317-pound lineman at Wayne.
Chris spent nine weeks in the hospital and continued to convalesce at home. It was a lot for the family to handle, and Mike’s mother, Rebecca, was often needed at Chris’ side. The family decided to send Mike and his two younger brothers, Chase and Joe, to live with an aunt in Wayne.
Mike remembers his father being in a coma for three weeks. “We really didn’t know what was gonna happen,” he said.
Eventually, his father healed.
“He’s all better now and living as normal a life as possible,” Mike said.
And at the same time, Mike started to grow, and his body changed.
A self-described “chubby kid” growing up, Leatherdale’s sixth-grade wrestling coach in Minnesota was the first to tell him about the benefits of lifting weights. Those words stuck with him as he now lists PRs of a 330-pound bench press, a 585-pound squat and a 600-pound deadlift.
And with his father and the rest of his family by his side, Leatherdale’s confidence grew along with his weight and strength.
None of this is lost on Blue Devil coach Russ Plager, who has the luxury of a player who can create major disruptions for opponents, even when he’s not the one who makes the play.
“He’s extremely quick for his size. He can be disruptive by getting up field and rushing the passer,” Plager said. “When he is playing the run game he takes up two to three blockers every play. He allows our linebackers to run around and make plays.”
College coaches have taken notice, too.
He also plays on the offensive line but is being recruited as a defensive tackle. Leatherdale holds FCS offers from Illinois State and North Dakota. Division II schools Northwest Missouri State, UNK, Wayne State, Sioux Falls, Minnesota State and Augustana also have offered. Wyoming, South Dakota State, Northern Illinois, North Dakota State and Northern Iowa have shown interest.
“I talk the most to North Dakota, South Dakota State and Wyoming,” he said. “They call and text quite a bit.”
Leatherdale is also a standout wrestler. He won the 2020 Class B heavyweight tile and says he wants to be more than just an athlete in college.
“You are the people you hang around, and I want to be around good people and set myself up for success and to be successful,” Leatherdale said of what he’s looking for in a school. “I want to be with a team that has fun and when it’s time to flip the switch, it’s time.”
His impact on Wayne goes beyond athletics, too. Leatherdale cares about his teammates and the future of the community that took him in as a middle-schooler.
“The thing that stands out to me is Mike is really good with the youth in the community and even younger kids on our team,” Plager said. “As a young man, he really gives back and is a big-hearted kid that cares about other people.”
Nebraska high school state football champions since 2004
mike.sautter@owh.com, 402-444-1335
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!