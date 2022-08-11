Class C-1 football: Aurora aims to make the Huskies' third straight title run the charm

Aurora coach Kyle Peterson called Carlos Collazo the heart and soul of his team. Not to mention, the senior is one of the top running backs in the state.

“He’s our hardest worker and he certainly sets a great example,” Peterson said. “He’s not only a talented player on Fridays, but he has a great attitude and moves a lot of weight in the weight room. And other kids see that. He just does everything the correct way and that’s trickled down to the way he practices. ... It’s no surprise he has the success he does on the field.”

That success consisted of 2,025 rushing yards with a program-record 26 rushing touchdowns on 259 carries last season. He also added 18 receptions for 198 yards and five touchdowns with 33 tackles and three interceptions.

Collazo can impact a game in many ways, Peterson said, and wears down opposing defenses. He averaged 7.8 yards per carry in 2021 and scored 31 of the Huskies’ 59 touchdowns.

“He just has great vision and great patience,” Peterson said. “He waits for blocks to develop and has great acceleration to get through the creases, and he doesn't need a lot of room.

“He's a physical runner and what he maybe lacks in elite speed he makes up for with his balance and his ability to break tackles at the second and third levels. And when you look at his stats and see he ran for over 2,000 yards, it makes it even more impressive.”

The 5-foot-10, 200-pounder is up to 2,384 rushing yards in his career and 29 TDs — 21 shy of the Aaron Collingham's school record. Collazo said he hopes to break that and the single-season rushing record (2,076, also by Collingham in 1995).

But Collazo’s road to records hasn’t been easy. He broke his collar bone his sophomore season, and was sidelined the second half of the year.

Peterson said they were cautious with his workload at first, especially coming off the injury. Yet a heavy workload is something Collazo thrives on.

“I enjoy it and I just want to help my team however I can,” Collazo said. “Running the ball and running into people is fun, but I know I'm going to get a lot of attention this year from other teams. But I have full confidence in myself and the other backs, and our receivers and quarterback to get the job done. It’s going to be a good year.”

The Huskies finished 10-3 last season, falling to Bennington in the Class B title game. Aurora drops back to Class C-1 this season — the class it won in 2018 — and the Huskies return most of their 2021 roster.

Aurora also played for the Class B title in 2020 but again lost in the final. This year’s senior class wants a different ending.

“We just had our senior photoshoot and we went to one of our buddies' cabins and all chilled together after,” Collazo said. “It was a nice bonding moment for us seniors and we also talked about what we need to accomplish this year.

“There’s a few of us that started as sophomores in the first championship game (2020) and we didn’t get the result we wanted. Then we came back and went into last season with that goal (winning a state title), but the same thing happened. So I feel like we all have the mindset of we have a job to finish.”

And again, Collazo will be a key part of that.

“He’s a leader by example and this year he's had to take over more of a vocal leadership role,” Peterson said. “Becoming a senior, I think it's kind of a natural transition for kids and he's a kid that everybody looks up to.

“Everybody likes Carlos. He's one of the most likable kids in the hallway at school and he's the kind of kid that can talk to anybody in our school or on our team. We’re lucky to have him and I’m excited to see what he can do this season.”

TOP 10

— Rankings by Stu Pospisil

GAMES TO WATCH

Wahoo at Pierce: Aug. 26, didn't play in 2021. Teams met in the 2019, 2020 playoffs.

Ashland-Greenwood at Wahoo: Sept. 2, AG won 21-12 in 2021. It’s for bragging rights in Saunders County.

Aurora at Ashland-Greenwood: Sept. 9, didn't play in 2021. Both teams start with three ranked opponents.

Omaha Roncalli at Pierce: Sept. 16, didn't play in 2021. Believed to be the first-ever meeting.

Wahoo at Columbus Lakeview: Sept. 23, didn't play in 2021. First meeting since 2019.

Adams Central at Aurora: Oct. 7, didn't play in 2021. Last meeting was an AC shutout in the 2019 playoffs.

McCook at Adams Central: Oct. 14, didn't play in 2021. Patriots are only preseason ranked foe for McCook.

Pierce at Boone Central: Oct. 14, BC won 35-33 in 2021. Boone snapped Pierce’s winning streak last year.

Columbus Lakeview at Columbus Scotus: Oct. 21, Lakeview won 35-0 in 2021. Regular-season finale for third consecutive year.

— By Stu Pospisil

RETURNING ALL-STATERS

Returning All-Staters

Ben Brahmer (Pierce, 6-6/220, Sr., TE-OLB): Two-time all-stater is a longstanding NU pledge.

Braxton Buck (Ashland-Greenwood, 5-10/220, Sr., L): He’s a three-year starter on the O-line.

Carlos Collazo (Aurora, 5-9/210, Sr., RB): Ran for more than 2,000 yards in 2021 in Class B.

Dawson Raabe (Pierce, 6-0/295, Sr., DL): May not be playing until midseason (knee).

Jack Roberts (Boone Central, 6-2/180, Sr., TE-DE): Had 8½ sacks and 71 tackles as a junior.

Others to watch

Hyatt Collins (Adams Central, RB-LB, 5-10/195, Sr., RB-LB): Made it through injuries for a second straight 1,000-yard season.

Jacob Gomez-Wilson (McCook, 5-8/175, Sr., RB-DB): Averaged eight yards a carry when healthy (missed four games).

Brady McGill (Omaha Roncalli, 6-3/205, Jr., QB): Put up big numbers in his past five starts in Class B.

Abram Scholting (Pierce, 5-11/180, Sr., QB): Offensive leader is a third-year starter.

Landon Ternus (Columbus Lakeview, 5-11/210, Sr., FB-OLB): Defending champions again will lean on him.

— By Stu Pospisil