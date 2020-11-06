 Skip to main content
Class C-1 football: Kearney Catholic advances to semifinals after defeating Auburn
FOOTBALL

Class C-1 football: Kearney Catholic advances to semifinals after defeating Auburn

Kearney Catholic defeated Auburn 21-12 Friday night to advance to next week's semifinals.

Husker quarterback pledge Heinrich Haarberg’s main job against No. 6 Auburn (8-2) was to feed Cale Conrad with handoffs.

Kearney Catholic’s Conrad carried the ball 38 times for 220 yards and two touchdowns for the No. 4 Stars (9-1).

“We knew we wanted to establish the run game,” Kearney Catholic coach Rashawn Harvey said. “We thought we had a size advantage and we wanted to control the clock a little bit because we knew they were explosive on offense.”

Auburn (8-2)........................0  0  0  0—12

At Kearney Catholic (9-1).....7  7  7  0—21

KC: Cale Conrad 8 run (Spencer Hogeland kick)

KC: Austin Christner 17 pass from Heinrich Haarberg (Hogeland kick)

KC: Conrad 2 run (Hogeland kick)

A: Ryan Binder 6 pass from Brody Darnell (run failed))

A: Darnell 95 fumble return (pass failed)

