 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Class C-1 football: Pierce and Adams Central advance to state football final
0 comments
FOOTBALL

Class C-1 football: Pierce and Adams Central advance to state football final

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Pierce defeated St. Paul 21-14 in Friday night's Class C-1 semifinals.

Top-ranked Bluejays (11-0) scored the game-deciding touchdown late in the third quarter on a pass from Abram Scholting to Logan Moeller.

The Bluejays led 14-7 at halftime before St. Paul's Eli Larson scored from 19 yards with 3:49 left in the third.

Pierce's defense came up with a pair of interceptions in the fourth quarter. The Wildcats finished the season 10-2.

Adams Central 34, Kearney Catholic 29

Cam Foster threw for 237 yards and had three touchdown passes, including an 88-yard score to Macrae Huyser early in the fourth quarter.

Tyler Slechta caught a pair of touchdown passes for the Class C-1 No. 5 Patriots. 

Nebraska commit Heinrich Haarberg had two touchdown passes for the No. 4 Stars.

All-Nebraska football teams through the years

0 comments

Tags

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Highlights from Waverly football's win over Omaha Skutt

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert