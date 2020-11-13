Class C-1 football: Pierce and Adams Central advance to state football final

Pierce defeated St. Paul 21-14 in Friday night's Class C-1 semifinals.

Top-ranked Bluejays (11-0) scored the game-deciding touchdown late in the third quarter on a pass from Abram Scholting to Logan Moeller.

The Bluejays led 14-7 at halftime before St. Paul's Eli Larson scored from 19 yards with 3:49 left in the third.

Pierce's defense came up with a pair of interceptions in the fourth quarter. The Wildcats finished the season 10-2.

Adams Central 34, Kearney Catholic 29

Cam Foster threw for 237 yards and had three touchdown passes, including an 88-yard score to Macrae Huyser early in the fourth quarter.

Tyler Slechta caught a pair of touchdown passes for the Class C-1 No. 5 Patriots.

Nebraska commit Heinrich Haarberg had two touchdown passes for the No. 4 Stars.

