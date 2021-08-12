Class C-1 football: Quarterback Kale Jensen hopes to lead Central City to playoffs

After a record-setting first season at the helm of the high-scoring Central City offense, quarterback Kale Jensen has his sights set on completing unfinished business and going on a deep playoff run with the Bison in his senior season.
Central City posted a 5-4 record in 2020 and set a school record for offensive yards per game (433.1) and had the second-highest scoring offense in school history (396 total, 44 per game), but the Bison came up one game short of qualifying for the Class C-1 playoffs.
“We were all really disappointed about it because we knew we were close to being one of the top 10 teams in the state and that we would have competed really well with anyone we would have played in the playoffs,” Jensen said. “This year one of our main goals is to make the playoffs and hopefully make a huge run in that.”
In Jensen’s first season as the starting quarterback, he threw for 3,033 yards (337 per game) and 37 touchdowns while also leading the Bison with 494 yards rushing and eight touchdowns on the ground.
He set a state 11-man record with 42 completions against Adams Central. Jensen’s ability to throw, he’s a starting pitcher for the Central City/Fullerton/Centura baseball team, was one of the reasons Bison coach Troy Huebert changed Central City’s offense to a five-wide receiver, pass-heavy type before the start of the 2020 season.
“We knew that Kale’s strength was throwing the football, his accuracy,” Huebert said. “He’s a very smart kid...We’ve always thrown the ball a lot, and worked a lot on it in the spring, and in the summer, but we’ve never completely gone like we did last year, gone full sail just throwing the ball.”
Central City’s “air raid” offense, which generally operates without a running back, focuses mostly on short, intermediate passes, as well as screens. The Bison focus on taking what the defense gives them, and Jensen has the sense that Central City will be able to stretch the field more this year.
“My arm strength is a lot better,” Jensen said. “With the speed of our outside receivers, they’re going to be able to stretch the field really well, and also with our screen game and quick game, our inside receivers are going to be able to make big plays behind those guys.
Jensen threw at least four touchdown passes in six games as a junior, including a seven touchdown performance in a season-ending win over Wood River/Shelton and a six touchdown and 440 yard output against Columbus Lakeview.
His experience will be counted on in the early going of the season as the Bison graduated four of their top five pass catchers.
“We had to replace a lot of the guys up front on our line this year and a couple of our top receivers are gone, but again, we feel pretty confident with what we have,” Huebert said. “In Kale’s second year starting, he’s going to really take this offense to another level.
“You can already see, we’ve had camp and some of the stuff we’ve done over the summer, he’s getting more confident with the guys he has out there. It will take a little bit of time, but by week one, we’ll be gelling pretty well.”
“I feel really confident in what we have and that the younger receivers that we have will keep getting better throughout the season because they’re just getting their first games of experience in,” Jensen added.
Jensen’s starting experience and familiarity with the offense will give the Bison the chance to win their first playoff game since 2017 and perhaps do something Central City has never done, win multiple games in the playoffs.
“The biggest thing is having our quarterback back,” Huebert said. “You’ve got a guy who’s starting his second year. We’ve had that a couple of times since I’ve been here at Central City, not very often, but two or three times, and the times we have had a returning quarterback, we’ve had a really good season offensively, a really good year.”