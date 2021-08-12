Class C-1 football: Quarterback Kale Jensen hopes to lead Central City to playoffs

“We knew that Kale’s strength was throwing the football, his accuracy,” Huebert said. “He’s a very smart kid...We’ve always thrown the ball a lot, and worked a lot on it in the spring, and in the summer, but we’ve never completely gone like we did last year, gone full sail just throwing the ball.”

Central City’s “air raid” offense, which generally operates without a running back, focuses mostly on short, intermediate passes, as well as screens. The Bison focus on taking what the defense gives them, and Jensen has the sense that Central City will be able to stretch the field more this year.

“My arm strength is a lot better,” Jensen said. “With the speed of our outside receivers, they’re going to be able to stretch the field really well, and also with our screen game and quick game, our inside receivers are going to be able to make big plays behind those guys.

Jensen threw at least four touchdown passes in six games as a junior, including a seven touchdown performance in a season-ending win over Wood River/Shelton and a six touchdown and 440 yard output against Columbus Lakeview.

His experience will be counted on in the early going of the season as the Bison graduated four of their top five pass catchers.