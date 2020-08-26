 Skip to main content
Class C-1 football: Top teams, players to watch and notable games
FOOTBALL

Below you'll find more information on each of the preseason top-10 teams in Class C-1 football, plus players to watch and notable games:

Top 10

1. Wahoo (13-0): Now that the Warriors have their first state title, coach Chad Fox would like to keep them in the top echelon while replacing 17 starters. There’s talent to reload the lines and Grant Kolterman is a returning all-state linebacker. Colin Ludvik ran for nearly 1,000 yards as Trevin Luben’s backup last year.

2. Wayne (9-3): After reaching the state semifinal for the first time since 1983, the Blue Devils return 12 starters. Coach Russ Plager said they’ll be good at running the ball and stopping the run, but must improve in the passing game. Free safety Tanner Walling looks to start at quarterback.

3. Kearney Catholic (7-3): Between 18 returning starters (nine on each platoon) and the presence of a rare in-state Husker quarterback commit (Heinrich Haarberg), big things are expected from coach Rashawn Harvey’s Stars. He has receivers and running backs to spread around the ball. Defensive focus is improving against the run.

4. Pierce (12-1): Most of the Bluejays’ offensive weapons graduated, but they have a large senior class and return five starters. Garrett Meier is a returner at tight end and linebacker for coach Mark Brahmer.

5. Ashland-Greenwood (10-1): Cale Jacobsen shifts to quarterback and takes over an offense that picked up Cozad transfer Matthew Schuster, a 1,600-yard rusher. Jacobsen also will be in the secondary. Lots of positions up for grabs after the loss of 16 seniors.

6. Columbus Scotus (8-3): Coach Tyler Linder has some reloading to do, especially at quarterback with Tyler Palmer now a Husker baseball player. Josh Faust should move up from backup and has sure-handed receiver Garrett Oakley.

7. Adams Central (11-1): A defense that shut out six teams last year brings back six starters, including DE Sam Hemberger and LB Slade Smith. Cam Foster will add quarterback to his linebacker duties but coach Shawn Mulligan needs to restock the backfield.

8. Gothenburg (8-2): The building blocks — and the only returning starters for the Swedes, coached by Craig Haake — are Owen Geiken at running back/linebacker and Riley Baker on the lines. There’s depth on the lines but the secondary lacks experience.

9. St. Paul (11-1): You can view coach Rusty Fuller’s Wildcats’ move from C-2 in two ways — with 19 returning starters they would be the C-2 favorite or that nucleus is large enough to tackle larger schools. Good-sized linemen, including all-stater Nathan Scheer, will be blocking for the likes of all-state RB Eli Larson and QB Brenden Knapp. The latter has Tommy Wroblewski as his primary receiver.

10. Auburn (3-6): Bulldogs coach Tony Janssen brings back 20 starters who absorbed some close losses. He sees the potential to bounce back. All-state basketball player Cam Binder returns at center, blocking for QB Brody Darnell and RB Ryan Dixon.

Returning all-staters

Grant Kolterman

Wahoo, RB/LB, 5-11, 210, Sr.

Returning champions bring back leading tackler.

Mike Leatherdale

Wayne, DL, 6-3, 317, Sr.

Class B wrestling champ could help Blue Devils to a football title.

Nathan Scheer

St. Paul, OL/DL, 6-1, 255, Sr.

Credited with 27 pancakes, he’s dominant, too, on the defensive line.

Eli Larson

St. Paul, RB/LB, 6-0, 210, Sr.

He had 2,050 yards rushing and 33 total touchdowns in C-2 last year.

Spencer Hogeland

Kearney Catholic, K, 6-1, 165, Sr.

Made 8 of 9 FGs and 40 of 41 PATs.

Others to watch

Heinrich Haarberg

Kearney Catholic, QB, 6-5, 210, Sr.

He’s the Husker quarterback in their 2021 class.

Cale Jacobsen

Ashland-Greenwood, QB/DB, 6-3, 190, Sr.

Basketball talent plays quarterback.

Breckin Peters

North Bend, WR/OLB, 6-0, 205, Sr.

Coach Ryan Stieren calls him a “destroyer” on defense.

Noteworthy games

Pierce at St. Paul

Aug. 28 • Didn’t play in 2019

Only previous meeting was a Pierce win in 2010 playoffs.

Auburn at Ashland-Greenwood

Aug. 28 • 2019: Ashland-Greenwood won 42-0

Get past the Jays, and Auburn’s 20 starters could have a big season.

Adams Central at Wahoo

Sept. 4 • Didn’t play in 2019

Host Warriors tackle another strong nondistrict schedule.

St. Paul at Kearney Catholic

Sept. 11 • Didn’t play in 2019

The Wildcats see Nebraska commit Heinrich Haarberg.

Ashland-Greenwood at Wayne

Sept. 18 • Didn’t play in 2019

We think the Blue Devils and Bluejays never have met.

Adams Central at Kearney Catholic

Oct. 9 • 2019: Adams Central won 37-14

One of the best district crossover games in October.

Ashland-Greenwood at Wahoo

Oct. 9 • Didn’t play in 2019

Bragging rights in Saunders County will on the line.

Pierce at Wayne

Oct. 23 • 2019: Pierce won 42-0

Another shutout, either way, would be shocking.

Columbus Lakeview at Columbus Scotus

Oct. 23 • 2019: Scotus won 40-21

Rivalry game comes at the end of tough schedules.

All-Nebraska football teams through the years

stu.pospisil@owh.com, 402-444-1041,

twitter.com/stuOWH

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf. Follow him on Twitter @stuOWH. Phone: 402-444-1041.

