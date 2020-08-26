Class C-1 football: Top teams, players to watch and notable games

5. Ashland-Greenwood (10-1): Cale Jacobsen shifts to quarterback and takes over an offense that picked up Cozad transfer Matthew Schuster, a 1,600-yard rusher. Jacobsen also will be in the secondary. Lots of positions up for grabs after the loss of 16 seniors.

6. Columbus Scotus (8-3): Coach Tyler Linder has some reloading to do, especially at quarterback with Tyler Palmer now a Husker baseball player. Josh Faust should move up from backup and has sure-handed receiver Garrett Oakley.

7. Adams Central (11-1): A defense that shut out six teams last year brings back six starters, including DE Sam Hemberger and LB Slade Smith. Cam Foster will add quarterback to his linebacker duties but coach Shawn Mulligan needs to restock the backfield.

8. Gothenburg (8-2): The building blocks — and the only returning starters for the Swedes, coached by Craig Haake — are Owen Geiken at running back/linebacker and Riley Baker on the lines. There’s depth on the lines but the secondary lacks experience.